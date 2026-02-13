February 14, 2026 12:07 AM हिंदी

Six PLFI operatives get 10 years' RI in terror and arms case

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Six operatives of the banned terror outfit People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) have been sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment each by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The verdict, delivered on Friday, deals a setback to the outfit’s activities in the region, particularly in terror financing, arms procurement and extortion rackets that have affected parts of central India.

The convicted individuals -- Gulab Kumar Yadav, Ravi Yadav, Rakesh Kumar Paswan, Pawan Kumar Yadav, Santosh Yadav and Suresh Yadav -- were found guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act.

The NIA Special Court had convicted them last week in the case before imposing the ten-year sentence on Friday.

Investigations established their active roles as members of PLFI, a splinter group known for militant operations, levy collection from businesses and locals, cadre recruitment, and facilitating other criminal and terror-related activities.

Santosh Yadav, identified as a sub-zonal commander for Latehar and Chatra districts, played a key role in recruiting members and directing operations to sustain extortion and terror networks.

Suresh Yadav functioned as an overground worker and logistics facilitator, channelling illegal arms and ammunition to support the group’s militant activities.

The NIA probe revealed that the accused received weapons through PLFI supply chains and participated in violent acts aimed at instilling fear and generating funds.

The case originated in December 2018 when Jharkhand Police, acting on specific intelligence about a PLFI meeting, conducted a search operation in the Titir Mahua forest area under Balumath police station in Latehar district.

Four of the accused were arrested on the spot, with authorities recovering two foreign-made rifles, a large quantity of ammunition, SIM cards and mobile phones.

The NIA took over the investigation in June 2019 and filed a charge sheet in February 2020 against all six individuals.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence that established the organised terror, arms procurement and extortion network operated by PLFI through these operatives.

The conviction underscores ongoing efforts to dismantle Left-wing extremist groups that continue to exploit remote and forested areas for extortion and recruitment.

PLFI, though smaller than larger outfits such as CPI (Maoist), has remained active in parts of Jharkhand, targeting civilians, contractors and government projects for levies.

Authorities said the sentencing is expected to weaken the group’s operational capabilities in Latehar, Chatra and surrounding districts, contributing to improved security in the region.

--IANS

sktr/pgh

