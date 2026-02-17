Sivakarthikeyan's 'Seyon' makers release Celebration video on actor's birthday; film to hit screens in October this year

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) The makers of director Sivakumar Murugesan's next film, 'Seyon', featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, on Tuesday released a gripping glimpse video called 'Celebration' to mark the actor's birthday, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International and Turmeric Media.

Taking to its X timeline to share the link to the video, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) wrote,"#Seyon - The Celebration #HappyBirthdaySK #SeyonOct2026 #சேயோன் #OneMoreTime #KamalHaasan #Sivakarthikeyan @ikamalhaasan @Siva_Kartikeyan #Mahendran @Dir_SivakumarM @Music_Santhosh @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @bala_actor @vivekvdop @Sanlokesh."

The Celebration video showcases an incident that happens on the second day of the Maasi Kalari festival that is held at the Karumaathur Virumaandi Temple. The incident in question is shown taking place two hours after a major scuffle at the festival.

A group of people gather at the local police station, even as the constable explains the situation to the inspector. He informs that a major fight had broken out at the festival even as the inspector begins inspecting those who have gathered at the station.

He finds a group of young men with half tonsured heads and asks them what happened. The constable explains that the young men with half tonsured heads behaved in an indecent manner by flashing laser lights at dancers at the festival and making reels out of it. "Therefore, somebody bashed them up and tonsured half their heads," he explains. The inspector then asks another man from another group as to why he was beaten. He says he was asked what play they were to stage at the festival and he had informed them that he was to stage the devotional "Valli Thirumanam (Valli's wedding to Lord Murugan)" and therefore, he too was bashed up.

The reply makes those locked up in prison wonder if the person who bashed up the theatre artiste was an atheist. But then another man clarifies, "He is not an atheist. In fact, he is the one who gets possessed by the divine spirit of Virumaandi."

The cops realise that everybody from the neighbouring villages are there save one and that is the people of Karumathur, who are carrying out the procession. The others try to stop the procession but according to custom, the procession must not be stopped. The procession proceeds and the inspector happens to see Sivakarthikeyan in a possessed state and prays to him...

The celebration video gives the impression that the story will be set in Madurai. The makers also disclosed that the film would release in October this year.

The film, which will feature Sakarthikeyan in a power-packed and dynamic new role, will be a grand rural commercial entertainer.

It may be recalled that the makers had, on Monday, released the title poster of the film. The title poster had Sivakarthikeyan seated on what appears to be a stone throne adorned with peacock feathers with a machete placed over his shoulder. The actor has well oiled hair and is seen in a rural get up. He sports a well toned physique and is surrounded by peacocks.

The film has triggered huge interest as it marks a significant reunion between Sivakarthikeyan and Raaj Kamal Films International. Their collaboration for this film comes on the heels of the blockbuster success of their earlier film 'Amaran', which garnered both critical acclaim and commercial triumph.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, the film brings together powerful storytelling and a compelling cinematic vision. Director Sivakumar Murugesan will be stepping into his second directorial venture after the much-awaited soon-to-be-released 'Thaai Kizhavi'.

Adding to the excitement, this project will mark the first-ever collaboration between RaajKamal Films International, Sivakarthikeyan, and acclaimed composer Santhosh Narayanan.

The film will have cinematography by Vivek Vijayakumar and editing by San Lokesh. Art direction for the film will be by R K Nagu while Keerthy Sampath and Joshua Maxwell will be its costume designers.

