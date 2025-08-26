Sivakarthikeyan tells Anirudh: Continue to remain jolly and give us hit songs to vibe!

Chennai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who is a close friend of music director Anirudh, recently joked about Anirudh's single status, saying that when he asked himself if he wanted Anirudh to get married or if he wanted to continue to receive superhit songs, he picked the latter.

Speaking at the recently held trailer launch event of his film Madharaasi, directed by A R Murugadoss, Sivakarthikeyan spoke at length about the special bond he shared with music director Anirudh and why their combination was deemed a huge success.

At one point, in a lighter vein, he disclosed that like everybody around him, he too had asked Anirudh to get married as he wanted the music director too to be questioned every night by his spouse.

"Everybody keeps asking why Anirudh is not getting married. We too have told him 'Ani sir, Get married sir. Why should we alone be the ones to get a phone call once the clock hits 8 in the night, answering questions like 'Where are you?' 'When will you come home?'," Sivakarthikeyan jokingly said.

He then continued, "This man (Anirudh) on the other hand, wakes up at only 8 pm happily, wondering if he should work on that day or not. On such occasions, I would ask him, 'Why are you not getting married?' Anirudh would reply, 'Let it go. I am jolly (very happy).' I realised that if he is jolly, we get hit songs. I wondered 'Do we need hit songs or do we want him to get married?' I realised what we wanted were hit songs."

Turning to Anirudh, he said, "Therefore, you continue to remain jolly sir and keep giving us hit songs to vibe."

On a serious note, Sivakarthikeyan said that Anirudh was such a big inspiration. "Not just for success but also on how to handle success," the actor said.

--IANS

mkr/