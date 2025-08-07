Sivakarthikeyan releases hard-hitting teaser of Arun Vijay's Retta Thala

August 07, 2025 8:31 PM हिंदी

Chennai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Thursday released the hard hitting teaser of director Kris Thirukumaran's action thriller 'Retta Thala', featuring actor Arun Vijay in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline, Sivakarthikeyan said, "Happy to unveil the teaser of #RettaThala. Looks intense. Best wishes to @arunvijayno1 anna, @KrisThiru sir and the entire team."

The gripping teaser shows that the film will be an intense action thriller with Arun Vijay playing two characters.

The teaser shows a grim battle between two warring outfits, with a voiceover going on to say,"I have seen him as a head. I have seen him chopping heads." Then we hear another voice issuing a warning. "Do you know who you have laid your hands on? Malpe Upendra," the voice warns menacingly. We then get to see Arun Vijay's look in the film. The teaser then has Balaji Murugadoss saying, "Goa is not the old Goa that you know." To this, the voice replies, "Goa might not be the old Goa. But Upendra is the same old Upendra. A tiger is always a tiger." Even as this conversation happens in the background, a glimpse of some intense action sequences from the film are presented to us.

Directed by Kris Thirukumaran, the film, apart from Arun Vijay, will also feature Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi, Balaji Murugadoss in pivotal roles.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film is ready for release and that the makers are looking for an appropriate time to release the film.

The film boasts of an excellent technical team. Music for the film is by Sam CS, while cinematography for the film is by Tijo Tomy. The film has editing by Anthony and art direction by Arunshankar Durai. The film, which is high on action sequences, has had its stunts choreographed by P.C.Stunts. Costumes have been designed by Kiruthika Sekar and Suren R and Bobby Antony have choreographed the songs.

