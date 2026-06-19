June 19, 2026 3:35 PM हिंदी

FM Sitharaman inaugurates northeast's largest organic spice processing unit

FM Sitharaman inaugurates northeast's largest organic spice processing unit

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the northeast's largest organic spice processing unit at Bhoirymbong in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district on Friday, in the presence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Sikkim Chief Minister P.S. Tamang Golay.

The facility has been established under the Eastern Ri-Bhoi Organic Farmer Producer Company (FPC), a farmer-owned enterprise promoted under the Government of India’s scheme -- Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCD-NER).

The facility is the first organically certified spice processing unit in the northeast and is expected to become a landmark institution for the organic agriculture sector in the region. It can process more than 10,000 metric tonnes of high-value organic spices annually, including ginger, turmeric, black pepper and chilli, according to FM Sitharaman.

Eastern Ri-Bhoi Organic FPC has developed infrastructure including collection and aggregation centres, processing facilities, cold storage, vermicompost units, hiring centres and transportation facilities.

The unit is certified under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) and EU Organic Standards, enabling direct access to premium domestic and international organic markets.

The processing facility is expected to directly benefit approximately 5,500 organic farmers across Meghalaya and the northeastern region by enhancing value addition and processing of organic produce, reducing post-harvest losses through modern storage and processing infrastructure and strengthening aggregation and quality control mechanisms, an official statement said.

Besides, it will providing direct linkages with national and international buyers which will fetch better prices for farmers through reduced dependence on intermediaries. It will also create local employment opportunities in processing, packaging and logistics and promote exports of certified organic products from the North East, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is expected to significantly enhance export opportunities for Indian spices, with improved market access, regulatory cooperation, and greater trade predictability likely to benefit exporters, farmers, and MSMEs across the value chain, according to the Spices Board India.

The EU remains one of the most high-value and tightly regulated markets for Indian spices, accounting for a substantial share of premium exports.

Officials said the trade agreement, once operationalised, could help Indian exporters navigate non-tariff barriers more efficiently, align compliance standards and improve realisation through value-added products.

--IANS

sps/na

LATEST NEWS

Father’s Day: Niharika Chouksey shares how her father adds up to her silent strength

Ahead of Father’s Day, Niharika Chouksey shares how her father adds up to her silent strength

Iran to lodge complaint with FIFA over World Cup 2026 travel restrictions (Credit: X/FFIRI)

Iran to lodge complaint with FIFA over World Cup 2026 travel restrictions

PM Modi gifts Kalamkari Mahabharata painting to French President Macron

PM Modi gifts Kalamkari Mahabharata painting to French President Macron

Women's T20 WC: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash, know all details

Women's T20 WC: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash, know all details

Farah Khan shares how her kids made Japan trip her ‘best holiday ever’

Farah Khan shares how her kids made Japan trip her ‘best holiday ever’

Rahul Gandhi turns 56, has declared assets worth Rs 20 crore

Rahul Gandhi turns 56, has declared assets worth Rs 20 crore

Women’s T20 WC: Heavyweights Australia aim to extend their dominance against Netherlands (Preview)

Women’s T20 WC: Heavyweights Australia aim to extend their dominance against Netherlands (Preview)

Cong to blame for INDIA bloc’s downfall, Muslim League its only ally left in South: Sudhanshu Trivedi

Cong to blame for INDIA bloc’s downfall, Muslim League its only ally left in South: Sudhanshu Trivedi

Jio Platforms IPO: Reliance Board approves DRHP, set to file with SEBI today

Jio Platforms IPO: Reliance Board approves DRHP, set to file with SEBI today

Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' turns 6, director says 'Salute to all the strong women'

Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' turns 6, director says 'Salute to all the strong women'