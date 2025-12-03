SIR Phase II: 99.83 pc enumeration forms distributed; digitisation stands at 93.27 pc

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday reported significant progress in Phase II of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with 99.83 per cent of Enumeration Forms (EFs) already distributed across 12 states and Union Territories.

According to the Daily Bulletin, the nationwide EF distribution has reflected strong field mobilisation by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and participation from Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

During the ongoing enumeration phase, which runs from November 4 to December 11 (earlier the last date was December 4) -- a total of 50.88 crore EFs have already been distributed out of the eligible 50.97 crore electors.

Digitisation of EFs has also picked up in the last few weeks, with 47.54 crore forms digitised so far, marking an overall digitisation rate of 93.27 per cent.

Goa, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar have recorded a perfect 100 per cent distribution of EFs, followed closely by Rajasthan with 99.97 per cent, Madhya Pradesh with 99.95 per cent, West Bengal with 99.94 per cent and Chhattisgarh with 99.91 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh, the largest state by electorate size, has achieved 99.87 per cent EF distribution, covering over 15.42 crore electors.

Notably, UP appears at the bottom of the list in terms of digitisation with 85.33 per cent (13.27 crore).

Others include Kerala with 99.13 per cent, Gujarat with 99.88 per cent, Tamil Nadu with 99.61 per cent and Puducherry with 99.77 per cent.

In West Bengal, 7.65 crore electors or 99.94 per cent EFs have been distributed. As many as 98.29 per cent EFs have been digitised in the state, said an ECI statement.

The Election Commission noted that recognised political parties have been urged to appoint more Booth Level Agents to accelerate verification and digitisation.

The ECI, in a statement, said that the figures from Rajasthan do not include the Anta Assembly constituency, where the revision was deferred due to a by-election.

The poll body said that it will continue to release scheduled bulletins as the revision process advances towards its December 11 deadline.

--IANS

sas/dan