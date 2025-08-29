Singer Vishal Mishra believes that the title track for Ek Deewane KI Deewaniyat 'speaks for itself'

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Even before the release, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's upcoming romantic entertainer, "Ek Deewane KI Deewaniyat" has managed to create a lot of hype amongst moviegoers.

Along with the captivating teaser of the much-awaited flick, the title track of the film "Deewaniyat" has also managed to connect with the audience.

"Ek Deewane KI Deewaniyat" marks the production debut of Play DMF founder Anshul Garg, who has already delivered some of the biggest chartbusters in the past.

Crooned by Vishal Mishra, the project marks the singer’s reunion with Anshul. These two previously joined forces for the melodious number "Maanjha".

Ecstatic with the audience response to "Deewaniyat", Anshul said, “Deewaniyat marks a big milestone for me as it is my first song as a film producer, and to see the love it has received even before its release is overwhelming."

"The craze that the audience has shown for it just speaks volumes about how much music plays an integral part in storytelling. I am sure when they listen to the whole song, they will fall more in love with it", he added.

Vishal added, “I have sung many film songs and rarely does the audience react so strongly to a song even before the release, and the reception to Deewaniyat speaks for itself. I can't wait now for them to listen to the full song and see their response to it."

Coming back to the teaser, the clip shows Harshvardhan and Sonam crossing paths after being separated for a long time. Despite the distance, the love between them can be sensed. We see the two lovers heading to get married; however, it ends in heartbreak.

This is followed by a journey of the two finding their way back to each other. The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak.

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, and co-produced by Raghav Sharma, "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat" is likely to get a theatrical release during Diwali this year.

--IANS

pm/