Singapore PM Lawrence Wong pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is on a three-day visit to India, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Raj Ghat on Wednesday.

While sharing pictures from Lawrence Wong's visit to Raj Ghat on social media platform, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "PM Lawrence Wong of Singapore paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Raj Ghat. Bapu’s universal ideals of truth and non-violence continue to inspire us."

Earlier, Lawrence Wong met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the outcomes of the recently held 3rd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable and the interest of two nations to collaborate on cross-border data flows and capital markets.

"Glad to reconnect with India Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. We discussed the outcomes of the recently held 3rd India-SG Ministerial Roundtable, and our interest to collaborate on cross-border data flows and capital markets," PM Wong posted on X.

"There is great potential for Singapore and India to further bolster our financial and digital linkages," he added.

Wong arrived in India on Tuesday on his three-day official visit to India, marking a key moment in the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations. This is Wong's first visit to India after assuming office and he is accompanied by his wife and a high-level delegation which includes cabinet ministers and senior officials.

Upon arrival in India, Singapore PM in a post on X wrote, "Arrived in New Delhi for my official visit to India. This trip is especially meaningful as we celebrate 60 years of Singapore-India relations. Was warmly received by Indian Minister of State for Finance."

"Looking forward to more engagement over the next two days here in New Delhi," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Wong are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions on Thursday with the visiting PM calling on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan later in the day. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and other dignitaries are also scheduled to call on PM Wong during his visit to India.

The visit is expected to witness the signing of several high-level agreements across sectors, including finance, digital innovation, skill development, civil aviation, maritime cooperation, and space technology.

"Singapore is an important partner for India, including in our ‘Act East’ Policy. During the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Singapore in September 2024, bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

Lawrence Wong's visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations, reaffirming the continued commitment of both nations to further strengthen the partnership. The MEA further stated, "The visit will provide an opportunity for both Prime Ministers to review our robust and multifaceted cooperation and to set the path for future collaboration. The two Prime Ministers will also engage on regional and international issues of mutual interest."

