Simbu's 'Arasan' unit celebrates Samuthirakani's birthday with cake cutting ceremony!

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) The unit of director Vetrimaran's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Arasan', featuring actor Silambarasan, in the lead, has celebrated the birthday of National Award winning actor Samuthirakani with a cake cutting ceremony on the sets of the film.

Samuthirakani shared the pictures clicked on the occasion on his X timeline. The pictures showed the entire unit including director Vetrimaran and actors Simbu and Andrea Jeremiah present along with Samuthirakani at the cake cutting celebration. The actor also posted a picture of comedian Yogi Babu feeding him cake.

It may be recalled that Simbu had resumed shooting for the film only a couple of days ago.

On Saturday, Simbu had taken to his Instagram Stories section to post a picture of himself on the sets of 'Arasan'. The picture showed Simbu having a conversation with director Vetrimaran on the sets of the film.

Sources close to the actor had told IANS that Simbu had resumed shooting for the film from Friday.

For the unaware, shooting for the film had come to a halt as a result of a stand off between well known film producer Ishari K Ganesh and Simbu over the advance paid to him for another film that never took off.

Sources close to the actor say that shooting for 'Arasan' is currently on in Chennai and that this will be a long schedule.

Actors Vikranth and child artiste Kamalesh, who impressed with his performance in the blockbuster 'Tourist Family', have been roped in for the film and they too will be seen shooting for the film in the current schedule.

The unit of the film had wrapped up its first schedule, which was going on at Kovilpatti, on December 21 last year.

The film has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons. Firstly, it is the first time that Simbu and ace director Vetri Maran are working together. Next, the film is being produced by one of Tamil cinema's top producers Kalaipuli S Thanu. What has added to the excitement is that the makers recently announced that actor Vijay Sethupathi had been roped in for the project.

A promo for the film that was released by the makers last year begins on a light note with director Nelson making an appearance as himself in it.

Simbu tells director Nelson that what he is about to tell him is all true. The killers, the victims, the names and places are all real. But then, he urges Nelson not to show it as it is and asks him to put a disclaimer in his film. "I'm saying this only because most of the cases about which I am going to tell you are still under trial," he says and adds that if what he says comes out, not only "innocents" like him but several lawyers, politicians, police officers and even judges will be in trouble.

Even as Simbu says this, the makers of 'Arasan' put out a disclaimer.

"If you put out a disclaimer, even if the incidents shown in the film are true, no one can question you," he tells a now nervous Nelson. He then says it is his case that is coming up for hearing next and that he will return and explain in detail.

He goes into court and on his way to the courtroom, is coached by his lawyer. Once he takes the stand, the judge tells him that the police have charged him with committing three murders in one night and asks him if he pleads guilty. To this, Simbu replies that he has nothing to do with the murders. However, the scenes shown next show that he is the one who has hacked the victims to death...

The promo makes it clear that this will be an untold story from the world of 'Vada Chennai'. It may be recalled that it was only recently that the makers announced the title of the film as 'Arasan'.

Vetrimaran's film with Simbu will also feature Samuthirakani, Andrea Jeremiah and Kishore in key roles. Music for the film is being scored by Anirudh.

-IANS

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