Simbu, Vishal back young heroes; ask their fans to lend support to films releasing for Deepavali!

Chennai, Oct 17 (IANS) In a heartwarming development, two of Tamil cinema's top heroes -- Simbu and Vishal -- have now urged their fans to extend their support to all three Tamil films, featuring young heroes in the lead, that are releasing for Deepavali this year.

For the unaware, the Tamil film industry has always witnessed films of big Tamil stars releasing for the festival of Deepavali. However, this year, departing from this practice, films of young heroes are releasing for the festival.

Now, top heroes have urged their fans to lend support to these films featuring upcoming heroes as well.

Actor Silambarasan aka Simbu took to his X timeline to pen a message to his huge fan base.

He wrote, "Dear fans, This Diwali belongs to our youngsters. #Diesel #Dude and #Bison are made with love, belief, and hard work. Let’s stop comparing and start celebrating them as part of our Tamil cinema. Support those who stepped in, (are) stepping in, and waiting to step in. Together, we keep this cinema alive. Watch all the films in Theatres. Advance Happy Diwali."

Actor Vishal too penned a note of support, which he posted on his X timeline.

He wrote, "Wishing nothing but super success to all three films, #Dude, #Diesel, and #Bison releasing this Diwali! Diwali has always been a turning point for every actor, a time to entertain audiences far and wide during the festive season. This year, we have three of the most promising and talented stars, @pradeeponelife, @iamharishkalyan and #DhruvVikram - all set to prove their mettle in their own unique style and forte. Wishing them and the entire cast and crew of all three films killer success at the box office! Go for it, boys! God bless."

While 'Dude', a romantic entertainer, has been directed by Keerthiswaran and features Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, 'Diesel', an action drama revolving around the smuggling of crude oil, has been directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy and features Harish Kalyan and Athulyaa Ravi.

'Bison - Kaalamaadan', which has been directed by critically acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj, features actors Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead.

--IANS

mkr/