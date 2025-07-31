July 31, 2025 6:56 PM हिंदी

Sidharth Malhotra wishes happy birthday to his 'favourite face, in any place' Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra wishes happy birthday to his 'favourite face, in any place' Kiara Advani

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) The newest mommy in the block- Kiara Advani is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Thursday. Actor Sidharth Malhotra wished his better half a "happy birthday" with a special post.

The 'Shershaah' actor took to his Instagram and shared a stunning photo of Kiara in a short pink dress, paired with matching shoes and shades.

Wishing his ladylove on her special day, Sid penned the caption, "My favourite face, in any place. Happy Birthday love", with a red heart emoji.

Additionally, actress Ananya Panday shared Kiara’s photo on her Insta Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday you gorgeous girl inside out!! Big hug to you mama @kiaraaliadvani".

Kareena Kapoor also wished the new mommmy with the following words, “Happy birthday to the newest mommy on the block…bestest time ahead always for you…@kiaraaliadvani.”

Coming to Sid and Kiara's love saga, the rumours of the two dating each other initially started doing the rounds while these two were shooting for their 2021 blockbuster "Shershaah".

Sidharth and Kiara were seen accompanying one another at various events after that; however, they refused to comment on their relationship status.

Finally, Kiara and Sidharth got married in a lavish ceremony in February 2023.

In March 2025, Kiara and Sidharth announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared a joint post with a lovely photo of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock. “The greatest gift of our lives...Coming soon (sic),” they captioned the post.

Sidharth and Kiara embraced parenthood on 15 July this year as they welcomed their baby girl.

Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy, Sid took to his Instagram and penned, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH”

Work-wise, Sidharth will next star in "Param Sundari", where he will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in the highly-awaited "War 2", alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Priyanka Chopra recalls working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 'Ram Chahe Leela' song from Ram-Leela

Priyanka Chopra recalls working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 'Ram Chahe Leela' song from Ram-Leela

London-bound Air India flight returns to bay after suspected technical issue

London-bound Air India flight returns to bay after suspected technical issue

‘It’s a really great mood in the camp,’ reveals Devdutt Padikkal ahead of Season 4 of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 to be played from August 11 to 27 at Bengaluru’s iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Photo credit: IANS File Photo

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: ‘It’s a really great mood in the camp,’ reveals Devdutt Padikkal ahead of Season 4

‘Congress should apologise to Hindu community’: Maha CM on Malegaon blast verdict (Lead)

‘Congress should apologise to Hindu community’: Maha CM on Malegaon blast verdict (Lead)

Poonawalla Fincorp shares slip over 8 pc in month, profit declines 78 pc in Q1

Poonawalla Fincorp shares slip over 8 pc in month, Q1 profit declines 78 pc to Rs 62 cr

Sidharth Malhotra wishes happy birthday to his 'favourite face, in any place' Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra wishes happy birthday to his 'favourite face, in any place' Kiara Advani

5th Test: You know your game is in good order if you can hit mid-on, says Hussain on Sudharsan

5th Test: You know your game is in good order if you can hit mid-on, says Hussain on Sudharsan

Lakshya Sen advanced into the quarterfinals while Ayush Shetty knocked out of men's singles section of Macau Open 2025, the BWF World Series Super 300 event in Macau on Thursday. Photo credit: BAI file photo

Macau Open: Lakshya Sen advances to quarters, Ayush Shetty knocked out

Curated Rakshabandhan hampers from Myntra blend emotion with elegance

Curated Rakshabandhan hampers from Myntra blend emotion with elegance

SRFI unveils bigger and stronger India Squash Tour with record prize purse, expanded global opportunities (Credit: SRFI)

SRFI unveils bigger and stronger India Squash Tour with record prize purse, expanded global opportunities