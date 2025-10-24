Sidharth Malhotra: Playing Param reminded me why I like romantic stories in the first place

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) As “Param Sundari” is all set to premiere digitally, actor Sidharth Malhotra said playing the lead character reminded him why he likes romantic stories in the first place.

The film, which is set to premiere on Prime Video, is directed by Tushar Jalota, and also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

Sidharth said in a statement: “Param Sundari felt like revisiting a timeless romance, but with a fresh, modern heartbeat. It is the kind of film that takes you back to the feeling of love that is honest, a little messy but full of heart.”

He added: “Playing Param reminded me why I like romantic stories in the first place; they make you smile, believe, and, somewhere, they remind you of your own journey. Now that it’s streaming on Prime Video, everyone can experience that warmth and love from wherever they are."

For Janhvi, working on Param Sundari has been a “beautiful journey.”

She added: “It’s a story that celebrates emotion, culture, and human connection in the most heartfelt manner. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by its breathtaking beauty and warmth, made the entire experience truly special. I’m certain Param Sundari will connect with audiences everywhere.”

Set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala, Param Sundari follows Param, a lively Punjabi boy from Delhi, and Sundari, an independent woman from Kerala, who find themselves caught in an unexpected romance. What begins as a playful cultural clash soon blossoms into a tender journey filled with humor, emotion, and magic.

As Param and Sundari learn to bridge their worlds, their story unfolds as a celebration of love that transcends boundaries. With its rich characters, heartfelt narrative, vivid cultural backdrop, and soul-stirring music, the romantic comedy captures the beauty and chaos of love in all its hues.

“When we started working on Param Sundari, our aim was simple—to create a film that feels alive, heartfelt, and thoroughly entertaining,” said director Tushar Jalota.

Jalota added: “It’s a story that celebrates love in its most joyful and unpredictable form, blending humor, emotion, and warmth in a way that feels real and uplifting. With its digital premiere on Prime Video, I’m excited for audiences everywhere to experience the charm and spirit that make Param Sundari so special.”

Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing, Prime Video India added: “Param Sundari perfectly embodies these values—it’s fun, warm, and deeply engaging.”

