Siddu Jonnalagadda's romantic drama 'Telusu Kada' to hit screens on October 17

Chennai, June 2 (IANS) Director Neeraja Kona's upcoming romantic drama, 'Telusu Kada', featuring actors Siddu Jonnalagadda, Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, will hit screens for Deepavali on October 17 this year, its makers announced on Monday.

Taking to its social media timelines, People media factory, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Two times the fun. Two times the chaos. And an infinite loop of love. #TelusuKada - #LoveU2. Bringing the celebration early this Diwali #TelusuKada Grand Release Worldwide on October 17th."

It also wrote, "Neither the red nor the green. He’s the yellow light in between.Proceed with caution if you love him. #TelusuKada - #LoveYou2. Bringing the celebration early this Diwali. #TelusuKada Grand Release Worldwide on October 17th."

The makers also released a small announcement video on the occasion. The video begins with Siddu playing a video game when he gets a video call from Srinidhi Shetty. She tells him that she felt like seeing him and therefore made the call. Just as he is on a call with her, he receives another call. This time from Raashi Khanna, who also says that she called because she felt like seeing him. Initially, Siddu lies to both women saying that he is getting an office call and that he will be back shortly. But eventually, he lets them both meet each other on the call and a war of words ensues between both women. Siddu intervenes finally and says, "Telusu Kada, Love you two. (you know right, Love you two). You will know on October 17."

The film, which will mark the directorail debut of popular stylist Neeraja Kona, is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and TG Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.

Sources close to the unit say that the film will be a celebration of emotions, colours, and life itself.

Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature Viva Harsha in a significant role. On the technical side, cinematography for the film is being handled by Gnana Shekar Baba, with Thaman S composing the music. Editing is in the skilled hands of National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli, while Avinash Kolla serves as the production designer, and Sheetal Sharma takes care of costume design.

