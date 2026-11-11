November 11, 2026 2:52 PM हिंदी

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's next film #Siddhu10 goes on floors with pooja

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's next film #Siddhu10 goes on floors with pooja (Photo: Sukumar/Instagram)

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (IANS) Telugu actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda's next Telugu film, which is yet to be titled and which is tentatively being referred to as #Siddhu10, went on the floors on Wednesday with a grand pooja ceremony that was attended by the core team of the film.

Popular producer Allu Aravind, who is also the father of Telugu star Allu Arjun, clapped the board for the first shot of the film, signalling its official launch. The makers disclosed that regular shooting for the film would begin later this month with the filming of a song sequence.

The film, which is to be directed by Mohan B, has triggered great interest as it is has ace director Sukumar as one of its producers. Sukumar in association with well known producers Bunny Vas, Anmol Sharma, and Ashok Bandireddy is producing the film.

The film, which will be a romantic entertainer, features actress Nayan Sarika as the female lead.

Taking to his Instagram page to share images of the pooja ceremony, director Sukumar, who is producing the film, wrote,"With divine blessings and boundless excitement. The journey of #Siddhu10 begins with a grand pooja ceremony.Shoot begins soon to bring a beautiful love story to life."

The film is to have music by three-time National Award winning music director, G V Prakash Kumar.

It may be recalled that director Mohan B, on Tuesday, had taken to his Instagram page to pen an emotional post before the launch of the film.

He had said,"Every storyteller carries a dream within. Today, that dream takes its first step towards the silver screen.A new beginning, a new journey, and a dream turning into reality. Here’s to new beginnings! #SIDDHU10. A BEAUTIFUL COLLABORATION to celebrate the magic of LOVE. @sukumarwritings x @bvworksoffl Production No 2 is StarBoy #Siddhu10. Pooja Ceremony, Tomorrow, 11th Nov at 9:32 AM."

Sources close to the unit said that the film makers would announce the other members of the cast and crew shortly.

--IANS

mkr/

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