Siddhant Chaturvedi treats with some 'uncensored moments' from Dhadak 2 shoot

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi last graced the screen with the romantic entertainer, "Dhadak 2", opposite Triptii Dimri.

He used social media to drop a couple of "uncensored" behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot of the sequel.

The first pic has Siddhant smiling at the camera while being tied to the railway tracks with chains. He was also seen facing the camera for a selfie with dirt all over his face. Two photographs had the 'Gully Boy' actor spending some time with his furry friend, whom he most likely befriended during the shoot of "Dhadak 2".

Siddhant also went to show his InstaFam how the scene of him and his buddies dancing on the streets without any care was shot. The post further included a video of him sitting in an autorikshaw with Triptii.

He also dropped a clip of enjoying an impromptu musical session with his team by the lakeside. Additionally, Siddhant's post showed him getting what looked like a physiotherapy session during the shoot.

"Uncensored for a change!," he captioned the post.

On Monday, Siddhant joined the Ladakh Festival celebrations and praised the event for seamlessly integrating culture, art, and cinema.

He also appreciated the festival’s vibrant atmosphere, showcasing the region’s rich traditions alongside contemporary cinematic experiences.

Siddhant was heard saying in a video, “It was an amazing experience and I hope that more and more people come here every year, as I will, with my friends, with my family, with my cast, my crew, and I hope to show more and more films and songs here. I would like to thank the Film Centre for organizing such a beautiful festival, and also kind of integrate the culture, the music, the food, the art, everything, and to cinema as much as anything. I am so, so, so excited. Thank you so much.”

--IANS

pm/