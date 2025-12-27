Shweta Tripathi shoots for next in Bhopal: It came to me when I was craving something immersive

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi has commenced shooting for her new, yet-untitled project in Bhopal and said that the project came to her at a time when she was craving something challenging, layered, and immersive.

Shweta said: “There is something incredibly grounding about starting a new journey in a city like Bhopal. I wrapped up shooting one of the schedules of Mirzapur: The Movie and almost immediately found myself stepping into a completely new world, a new character, and a new story.”

The actress is choosing work over festivities as she shoots through the holiday season and New Year.

She added: “While most people are celebrating the holidays and welcoming the New Year with family, I’m celebrating this phase of my life by doing what I love the most - being on set. This project came to me at a time when I was craving something challenging, layered, and immersive, and the moment I heard the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it."

Touted to be an intense drama, the film will be shot extensively across Bhopal and other parts of Madhya Pradesh.

She further shared: "It’s an intense drama, and the genre demands a certain intensity and discipline, which excites me as an actor. Shooting in Bhopal and across Madhya Pradesh adds a beautiful authenticity to the story, and the locations almost become characters in themselves.”

Shweta feels incredibly grateful to be trusted with a leading role where “I get to dominate the narrative and explore shades that are both raw and powerful.”

“Working through the holidays doesn’t feel like a sacrifice at all - it feels like a privilege. I’m entering the New Year with gratitude, focus, and the hope that this film resonates deeply with audiences when it reaches them,” concluded Shweta.

--IANS

dc/