Shweta Tripathi performs aarti at the Ganga Ghat in Benares

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi, who is currently shooting in Benares for the movie adaptation of “Mirzapur: The Movie”, performed the aarti and puja at the sacred Ganga Ghat.

Shweta shared: “Benares… this city keeps calling me back. I’ve been coming here since the time of Masaan. My Nana studied at BHU, my mother wore a Benarasi lehenga for her wedding, and in so many ways, this city is intertwined with my life.”

“Even my trainer, Tridev Pandey, is from here. Mirzapur too has its roots in this region, and all of this makes Benares feel like home to my heart. I love the food, the relaxed pace of life, the taste of kadak kulhad chai, and the simplicity of the people. These days, even the weather feels like it’s welcoming us with open arms,” she said.

The actress talked about the madness of “Mirzapur” and is such that “fans are constantly posting updates and pictures from our shoots across Benares, it’s like getting live updates from our extended family!”

“It’s not just the cast and crew anymore; the audience has become a part of our world too. Behind the scenes, there’s so much love, laughter, and beauty, it’s what keeps me motivated every single day.”

Talking about the cast, which includes names such as Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Rasika Dugal to name a few, Shweta said: “ The cast of Mirzapur is also very special, and everybody is there today. So, there will be chats. Today itself, Ganga Aarti, in fact, was very good. So, Diwali has already started for me.”

Talking about the crime-thriller series “Mirzapur”, The story follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the principal cast from the first season, excluding Massey and Pilgaonkar, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The series was filmed mostly across Uttar Pradesh, primarily shot in Mirzapur, and other locations including Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

