March 17, 2026 10:55 PM हिंदी

Vidya Malavade tears a muscle in her calf after a stage performance in Singapore

Vidya Malavade tears a muscle in her calf after a stage performance in Singapore

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Vidya Malavade ended up tearing a muscle in her calf after a stage performance in Singapore.

In her recent Instagram post, Vidya shared that after finishing up the last dance performance of her musical, she suddenly felt like somebody had stabbed her in her calf with a knife.

Soon after that, she found herself wheelchair bound.

The 'Chak De! India' actress posted a video of herself walking with crutches on social media.

Sharing her ordeal in her own words, she wrote in the caption, "48 hours ago .. on the stage .. as i finish.. the last dance piece of our Musical on the Singapore stage.. ..Euphoric..I made my way to the wings & suddenly, I felt like somebody stabbed my calf with a knife..next thing, I know, I was in a wheelchair.. unable to stand on my own 2 feet..(sic)"

Despite what happened, Vidya remains grateful that she was able to complete the show before her calf finally gave up.

"What timing though .. unbelievably grateful, - I could finish the entire show, acting ,dancing high energy drama.. before my calf gave way !," she added.

Although Vidya is mostly housebound due to her injury, she is determined to make the most of her time in Singapore.

"And even though I am on crutches.. and mostly housebound,cos i can’t walk more than 10 minutes..I still wanna make the most of Singapore.. as the evenings are so pleasant ..," the post concluded.

Vidya also asked in her post, "How long does it take to heal a calf muscle tear?"

Responding to the 'Kidnap' actress, an Insta user penned in the comment section, "To heal it depends upon the grade of muscles tear- anywhere between 3 weeks and 3 months...Get well soon @vidyamalavade."

Another one wrote, "Take care it took mine four weeks with a crutch and two months resting with physio. Takes two years to fully repair."

The third comment suggested, "May be 6 months".

--IANS

pm/

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