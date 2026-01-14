January 14, 2026 11:43 AM हिंदी

Shweta Tripathi: Golu Gupta has given me voice, identity that I’ll always be grateful for

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi has wrapped up shooting for the movie adaptation of “Mirzapur” and said that her character, Golu Gupta, has given her a voice, strength, and an identity that she will always be grateful for.

Sharing her thoughts on completing the schedule, Shweta told IANS, “Wrapping up the film in Mumbai for Mirzapur: The Movie feels incredibly special and emotional. Golu Gupta has given me a voice, a strength, and an identity that I will always be grateful for.”

The actress says the character truly changed the way audiences see her and “the kind of stories I get to be a part of.”

“Bringing Mirzapur to the big screen is both exciting and fulfilling, because the love for this world and these characters is immense. Reuniting with the cast, especially with Ali Fazal, who is like family, and stepping back into Golu’s shoes felt like coming home, but with a new energy and scale. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this chapter of Mirzapur in cinemas,” she concluded.

“Mirzapur: The Movie” reunites the original cast from the series, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, among several others. The film is directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, the series “Mirzapur”, follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

--IANS

dc/

