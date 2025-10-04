Shweta Tiwari thanks daughter Palak Tiwari for making her birthday 'truly unforgettable'

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) As actress Shweta Tiwari turned 45 on Saturday, she thanked daughter Palak Tiwari for making her birthday "truly unforgettable".

She uploaded some sneak peeks from her time in Lonovala during her birthday getaway with kids Palak and Reyansh.

From just relaxing with a cup of joe to enjoying the water, to planting a tree, to simply dancing the night away, Shweta's birthday weekend seemed to be a memorable one.

Thanking all those who had put in love and effort to make her birthday special, Shweta wrote on her IG, "This birthday was truly unforgettable So much love and effort went into making it special.. especially from @palaktiwarii @vikaaskalantri @payalsoniiiiii and @shreyachoubey04 , to my amazing friends who made me feel so loved (red heart emoji) And a BIG THANK YOU to @radissonresortandspalonavala for going above and beyond to bring it all together so beautifully. Grateful beyond words (white heart emoji) #Blessed #BirthdayLove (sic)".

Not just Shweta but Palak will also be celebrating her 25th birthday on October 8 and ahead of her special day, she took off for a joint birthday weekend with her mommy dear in Lonavala.

On Friday, she took to her Insta handle and shared a glimpse of the celebration on social media, with the caption, "A Pre birthday weekend for ms mommy and I", followed by a love-kissed emoji.

In the stills, 'The Bhootnii' actress was seen chilling with her mother and younger brother, Reyansh.

We could see her posing for some fun, goofy solos, along with some candid moments with her mom. She also had a gala time in the water with her kid brother.

In the meantime, during the 25th anniversary celebration of the Star Parivaar Awards, Shweta and Ronit Roy created a nostalgic moment during their performance on the title track of the iconic series "Kasautii Zindagi Ki".

The two actors, who are fondly remembered as Prerna Sharma and Rishabh Bajaj in the show, recreated the song “Chaahat Ke Safar Mein”, originally featuring Shweta with co-actor Cezanne Khan.

