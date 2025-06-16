Shubman knows how to get the best out of players, says Arshad Khan about Gill’s captaincy style

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) When Gujarat Titans' left-arm pacer Arshad Khan speaks about leadership and especially about Indian Test skipper and his IPL franchise skipper Shubman Gill, there’s a quiet respect in his voice.

Arshad, who himself is the captain of Bhopal Leopards -- a Madhya Pradesh League franchise-- and therefore appreciates the nuances of leading a side. In a chat with IANS, the young seamer opened up on his IPL journey, the impact of sharing a dressing room with elite names, and how domestic cricket remains the heartbeat of Indian cricket.

After Hardik Pandya’s move to Mumbai Indians, Gill stepped into the captain’s shoes for Gujarat Titans — a responsibility not easily shouldered in a tournament like the IPL, packed with high stakes and even higher expectations. But Arshad believes Gill is handling the pressure remarkably well.

“Shubman also takes the time to understand what each player needs and how to get the best out of them. That’s a very valuable quality in a captain,” Arshad told IANS.

It’s not just Gill’s leadership that impressed him. Arshad, who picked up 6 wickets in 9 matches for Gujarat in the 2025 IPL season, credited much of his learning to the Titans' environment, led by head coach Ashish Nehra and Gill.

“Ashish Nehra is very active and involved; his energy on the field is well known, and he takes care of every player, which is crucial,” Arshad noted. “Playing under Ashish Nehra, a former international left-arm fast bowler, was a great opportunity for me. I’ve learned a lot from him — technical advice, strategic inputs — and I’m sure those lessons will be valuable in my career.”

Though IPL is often considered the ultimate stage for Indian cricketers, Arshad pointed out that the core experience of sharing a dressing room doesn’t change drastically across formats. However, the IPL’s intensity is unmatched.

“If we’re talking about the dressing room, I feel the environment is almost the same across levels. The only major difference is that the IPL is the biggest cricket league in the world, so it's difficult to compare,” he admitted.

“I believe the main difference in cricket lies in the mindset. Whatever I’ve learned and experienced in the IPL, I try to implement here and also share with the younger players in my team to help benefit the overall performance.”

For someone who has toiled in the domestic circuit before tasting IPL success, Arshad is quick to emphasise the importance of the domestic structure.

“Domestic cricket, in my view, is the backbone of Indian cricket. All successful Indian players have first proven themselves in tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. So, for any aspiring cricketer dreaming of India colours, domestic performance is absolutely essential,” he said.

Arshad has seen firsthand how the Madhya Pradesh Premier League is evolving into a fertile scouting ground. “Last season, after the MPL, two players from our Bhopal Leopards team were picked up for the IPL. It shows how powerful this platform is for young players looking to get noticed. With franchise scouts attending matches, every game becomes a big opportunity to showcase talent.”

Hailing from Gopalganj in Seoni district, Arshad Khan’s IPL debut was delayed due to an injury, despite being bought by the Mumbai Indians in 2022 for Rs 20 lakh. After being ruled out, he was replaced by teammate Kumar Kartikeya and returned home devastated. But rather than sulk, he began coaching local kids free of cost, using the time to recover physically and grow mentally.

His breakthrough moment came in the 2019–20 CK Nayudu Trophy, where he topped the wicket charts with 36 wickets, and also scored 400 runs, including a swashbuckling 86 off 54 against Mumbai that turned heads.

“That performance probably got me noticed by the Mumbai Indians' scouting team,” Arshad reflected.

Though he didn't play a game in his first IPL season, Mumbai retained him—a sign of faith that eventually paid off when he transitioned to Gujarat Titans and made his mark.

As Arshad now focuses on the Ranji Trophy, with aspirations of wearing the India cap someday, his grounded personality and evolving skills — shaped by leaders like Nehra and Gill — offer a promising future.

“Right now, my focus is on the ongoing tournament. After that, I’m going to put all my energy into red-ball cricket. I want to be seen as a left-arm pacer who can consistently perform,” he concluded.

