Shruti Haasan calls father Kamal Haasan to check if he’s still sleeping while she gets ready

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan, on Monday, gave a glimpse of her playful bond with her father and legendary actor Kamal Haasan.

As she got ready for the day, the actress called her dad to check if he was still sleeping. Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to share a lighthearted behind-the-scenes video that perfectly captures her fun-loving personality.

The clip opens with the ‘Gabbar Is Back’ actress getting her makeup done while joking around with her team. Between bursts of laughter, Shruti shows off her witty side, saying, “Insert nahi, insult — this is where English comes to die,” leaving everyone in splits. In one of the most endearing moments, she picks up her phone to call her father, Kamal Haasan, playfully asking, “Hi Appa, you still sleeping?” The video wraps up with Shruti flaunting her flawless makeup look, radiating charm and confidence.

Alongside the clip, the ‘Welcome Back’ actress wrote, “I spend almost all of of my time with my girls, each of us hustling and building our lives everyday but we do it whilst being completely mental and enjoying every second of this crazy ride called life and work.”

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in “Coolie,” where she portrayed the role of Preethi Rajasekar. The film featured an ensemble cast that included Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, and Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. “Coolie” revolved around a former union leader who sets out to investigate his friend’s mysterious death, uncovering a larger crime syndicate in the process.

Up next, Shruti will be seen in “Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam,” the sequel to Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (2023), an epic neo-noir action thriller directed by Prashanth Neel. The film stars Prabhas in the lead role, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Devaraj, Brahmaji, and Mime Gopi.

