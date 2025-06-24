June 24, 2025 8:11 PM हिंदी

Shruti Anand left bruised after action scenes in 'Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya ki Kahaani'

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actress Shruti Anand, who is seen as Netra (Divya’s mother) in the show "Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya ki Kahaani" shared that she was left with bruises and body pain after filming the action scenes for the show.

Shruti revealed that when she first saw the script, she thought it looked easy. As the script did not include many dialogues, just some action sequences, she felt it would all go smoothly. But later, she turned out to be wrong.

The actress shared, "Wearing a harness for long hours, doing intense fight scenes, and using full energy was really exhausting. Of course, we don’t actually have superpowers, but we have to act like we do. For example, there was a scene in the first episode where I had to stop a moving train. Even though it was just acting, I had to put in all my strength to make it look real.”

Shruti added that there were times during the shoot when she felt dizzy as she was using so much energy. She admitted that she even had to take breaks to recover from it.

"I would come home with bruises and body pain from all the falls and stunts. It was definitely tough, but I learned a lot. If I ever get to do a fantasy show again in the future, at least I’ll have some experience and be much stronger!” she went on to share.

"Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani" sheds light on the journey of Divya, a young woman from Ujjain, whose life takes an unexpected turn after she meets Prem. As their love blossoms, hidden secrets from their past begin to unravel.

Featuring Megha Ray, Suraj Pratap Singh, and Kavita Banerjee as the lead, "Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani" airs every day at 8:30 PM on Sun Neo.

