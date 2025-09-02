Shriya Saran looks fierce in her latest poster from Teja Sajja's 'Mirai'

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) After creating a massive buzz with a gripping trailer, the makers of Teja Sajja’s "Mirai" have unveiled an intense poster of Shriya Saran's character from the forthcoming drama.

“Behind every superhero’s journey lies a mother’s strength. Introducing the elegant @shriya_saran1109 as AMBIKA from the epic world of #MIRAI...10 DAYS TO GO...GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 12th SEPTEMBER.“, makers, People Media Factory wrote on their official handle.

The poster shows Shriya in an intense avatar with fire coming out from her folded hands.

In the meantime, Manoj Manchu recently showed the 'Mirai' trailer to superstar Rajinikanth, who applauded the maker's vision and execution.

Dropping pictures from the meet on his official X handle, Manoj wrote: “#Heartfelt thanks to Superstar @rajinikanth for watching the #Mirai trailer and praising us. I congratulate my dear brother @Siva_Kartikeyan on the grand success of #Madrasi. Deepest thanks to the people of Tamil Nadu who continue to support, and to the media friends. #Mirai #BlackSword @agscinemas @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi @onlynikil"

The trailer of "Mirai" introduces the viewers to a new universe with an epic battleground where good faces off against evil in its fiercest form.

Manchu Manoj is seen as a menacing antagonist, all set for an electrifying battle with Teja Sajja - a fearless Super Yodha.

Alongside these two, the clip also gives a glimpse into the power-packed characters played by Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, and Ritika Nayak.

Teja Sajja disclosed that all the action stunts in the film have been performed by him without any body doubles.

"The stunts we have done are of a fast-action kind. We brought in Ketcha master and Nang master from Thailand. I personally went to Thailand and trained over there for almost about 20 days for my role," he revealed.

Helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, the project has been produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad. With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions partnering for the Hindi-speaking markets, "Mirai" is expected to release on September 12.

