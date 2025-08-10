Shriya Pilgaonkar spends a blissful one-day solo trip in Canterbury

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Taking some much-deserved time off from her hectic work schedule, actress Shriya Pilgaonkar decided to go on a solo trip to Canterbury, England.

Shriya also treated her Insta Fam with some soothing glimpses from her blissful getaway.

The video showed the 'Mulk' actress soaking in the beauty of the UNESCO World Heritage Site during a relaxing boat ride.

From captivating scenery to mesmerizing structures to the exotic wildlife, everything about the place seemed perfect for a solo trip.

Shriya opted for a black tank top, paired with denim jeans and comfy sneakers for her fun getaway.

"Core memory in beautiful Canterbury. Perfect for a solo day trip," she wrote the caption.

Shriya further added the 'Stream Birds of a Feather (Vibey)' track by Jordan Greenwald in the backdrop.

On the professional front, Shriya last graced the screen as Rukmini, the cult’s 1950s founder in the much-appreciated web series, "Mandala Murders".

Sharing her experience of being a part of the show, Shriya revealed that although her journey on the show was brief, it was deeply fulfilling and fun as an actor.

On August 2, Shriya posted a series of videos and pictures from the "Mandala Murders" sets on her Instagram handle.

The post also incorporated her look test for the series as Rukmini.

“Never thought I'd be playing a cult leader giving Goddess +Frida Kahlo vibes who wants to chop of thumbs. But here we are . I love my job,” Shriya captioned the post.

She adeed, "A few BTS glimpses from a journey that was brief but deeply fulfilling and so fun as an actor. Exciting, beautiful, and close to my heart. Congrats to the team and thank you @gopiputhran @shanoosharmarahihai @manan.rawat and Adi sir for trusting me to unleash this wildness . And thank YOU for all the love and kind words."

