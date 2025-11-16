Shriya Pilgaonkar recalls meeting her canine friend at adoption drive on Sonali Bendre’s podcast

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is known for ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Broken News’, ‘Taaza Khabar’ and others, has shared the story behind her meeting her furry friend, Jack.

Shriya graced the recent episode of actress Sonali Bendre’s podcast ‘The Happy Pawdcast’ season 2, along with Pratapsinh Gaekwad, the founder of a chain of veterinary clinics.

The episode, now live, is a beautifully candid celebration of pet parenting, emotional bonding, and the unseen realities of raising rescue animals. From Jack stealing the bigger part of the bed to sensing her anxiety before she even expresses it, Shriya’s stories bring humour, honesty, and vulnerability to the episode making it a must-watch for animal lovers.

In one of the most touching moments of the episode, Shriya recalled meeting Jack at an adoption drive, a black-and-white dog with one eye, overlooked as younger puppies and pedigree dogs found homes.

She said, “My eye went to this black-and-white dog giving full Dalmatian vibes, very handsome. His name was Tom, and he had lost an eye as a puppy while moving between foster homes. I didn’t adopt him that day, but I went home and wrote his name in my diary. When I met him again during the second round of the adoptathon, I knew he was meant to be mine. Jack has been with us for 10 years now, he’s my heart and my roommate”.

Hosted by Shriya’s, ‘The Broken News’ co-actress, Sonali Bendre along with her furry co-host Icy Behl, the episode blends celebrity charm with genuine warmth.

Adding depth to the conversation, Crown Vet founder Pratapsinh Gaekwad spoke about preventive care, early health checks, neutering, virtual consultations, and why veterinary nurses are the backbone of India’s evolving pet-care ecosystem.

The episode is live on Rosepod’s YouTube channel.

--IANS

aa/