November 16, 2025 5:48 PM हिंदी

Shriya Pilgaonkar recalls meeting her canine friend at adoption drive on Sonali Bendre’s podcast

Shriya Pilgaonkar recalls meeting her canine friend at adoption drive on Sonali Bendre’s podcast

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is known for ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Broken News’, ‘Taaza Khabar’ and others, has shared the story behind her meeting her furry friend, Jack.

Shriya graced the recent episode of actress Sonali Bendre’s podcast ‘The Happy Pawdcast’ season 2, along with Pratapsinh Gaekwad, the founder of a chain of veterinary clinics.

The episode, now live, is a beautifully candid celebration of pet parenting, emotional bonding, and the unseen realities of raising rescue animals. From Jack stealing the bigger part of the bed to sensing her anxiety before she even expresses it, Shriya’s stories bring humour, honesty, and vulnerability to the episode making it a must-watch for animal lovers.

In one of the most touching moments of the episode, Shriya recalled meeting Jack at an adoption drive, a black-and-white dog with one eye, overlooked as younger puppies and pedigree dogs found homes.

She said, “My eye went to this black-and-white dog giving full Dalmatian vibes, very handsome. His name was Tom, and he had lost an eye as a puppy while moving between foster homes. I didn’t adopt him that day, but I went home and wrote his name in my diary. When I met him again during the second round of the adoptathon, I knew he was meant to be mine. Jack has been with us for 10 years now, he’s my heart and my roommate”.

Hosted by Shriya’s, ‘The Broken News’ co-actress, Sonali Bendre along with her furry co-host Icy Behl, the episode blends celebrity charm with genuine warmth.

Adding depth to the conversation, Crown Vet founder Pratapsinh Gaekwad spoke about preventive care, early health checks, neutering, virtual consultations, and why veterinary nurses are the backbone of India’s evolving pet-care ecosystem.

The episode is live on Rosepod’s YouTube channel.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

97.5 per cent enumeration forms distributed in SIR Phase II: ECI

97.5 per cent enumeration forms distributed in SIR Phase II: ECI

India’s exports of spices, tea and cashew to gain as Trump rolls back tariff hike

India’s exports of spices, tea and cashew to gain as Trump rolls back tariff hike

Yunus regime's nervousness shows its growing fear of Awami League's resurgence in Bangladesh’s politics: Report

Yunus regime's nervousness shows its growing fear of Awami League's resurgence in Bangladesh’s politics: Report

India’s AI shift from pilots to performance as 47 pc enterprises have multiple AI use cases: Report

India’s AI shift from pilots to performance as 47 pc enterprises have multiple AI use cases: Report

Adam Sandler talks about his 'very close' relationship with wife after 22 years of marital bliss

Adam Sandler talks about his 'very close' relationship with wife after 22 years of marital bliss

Rohan Sippy doesn’t micro-manage but expects his actors to lift up story on multiple levels

Rohan Sippy doesn’t micro-manage but expects his actors to lift up story on multiple levels

Shakeel Ahmad slams Oppn's Bihar poll debacle, questions missing voters' claim, seat-sharing pact

Shakeel Ahmad slams Oppn's Bihar poll debacle, questions missing voters' claim, seat-sharing pact

There were no demons in this wicket: Gambhir defends curator amid Eden Gardens pitch criticism

There were no demons in this wicket: Gambhir defends curator amid Eden Gardens pitch criticism

India’s space programme soars with new milestones, eyes human spaceflight in 2025: Report

India's space programme soars with new milestones, eyes human spaceflight in 2025: Report

1st Test: South Africa take second spot in WTC rankings, India slip to fourth position

1st Test: South Africa take second spot in WTC rankings, India slip to fourth position