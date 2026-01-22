Shreyas Talpade’s funny take on ‘biwi ka gussa’ amuses Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s quick wit once again set the mood light as he asked his friend Shreyas Talpade a question about “teri biwi jab gussa hoti hai toh kya karti hai? Biwi ke pol khol (what does your wife do when she gets angry? Reveal her secrets.)”

Taking the banter sportingly, Shreyas responded with a dose of humour, sharing how he understands his wife’s anger without a single word being spoken.

“Agar remote fek ke maara toh samajh jaata hoon main TV zyada dekh raha tha, aur agar phone fek ke maara, toh shayad main phone par zyada baat kar raha tha. Toh immediately mujhe samajh aa jaata hai meri galti kya hai,” Shreyas said with a laugh.

The fun exchange left the set in splits, with Riteish Deshmukh giving Shreyas a warm bro-code hug, while Genelia Deshnukh couldn’t stop laughing at the playful confession.

In the same episode, Akshay will share a light-hearted tip on married life with Riteish.

Keeping it simple and funny, Akshay revealed that learning to say “sorry” is the key to a happy marriage.

Bringing in a dose of humour on the Wheel of Fortune set, Akshay sparked a fun exchange by asking Riteish how long he and Genelia have been together.

Riteish replied, “10 years of dating and 14 years of marriage, so it’s been 24 years in total.”

Akshay continued, “25 saal wale ko puch. Sorry bolna seekho (Ask the person who’s been married for 25 years. You have to learn how to say sorry).”

Akshay went on to talks about his fights with wife Twinkle Khanna and said, “Meri biwi ka alag hai (My wife has a different way). If my wife is angry with me, I will get to know that when I come to sleep at night, because when I go to sleep, I find out that my side of the bed is completely wet, she throws water on it. ”

Wheel of Fortune will stream on Sony Liv and Sony Television from January 27.

