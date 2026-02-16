Shreya Ghoshal compares W.i.S.H. wtith 90s girl group, Viva

February 16, 2026 7:21 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) National Award-winning playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has heaped praise on the girl group W.i.S.H., and has compared them to the 90s girl group, Viva.

On the latest episode of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, W.i.S.H. delivered a stellar performance with their iconic track ‘Bolo Bolo’. They lit up the stage with a power-packed rendition of their hit track ‘Desi Girl’.

Rapper Badshah, who serves as a judge on the show, applauded the group for their chemistry and unwavering commitment, as the girls spoke about how he inspired them by proving that pop music can truly be cool in India.

Encouraging the band, Badshah said, “The stage is yours, not just the Indian Idol stage, but the world stage is yours. It’s incredibly refreshing to see a legit girl band. Many have considered the idea of creating one, but executing it successfully and staying loyal to that vision is extremely challenging and demands immense patience and that I can definitely see it”.

Shreya Ghoshal said, “The only thing I want to say is that I truly wish W.i.S.H. the greatest success. When I was growing up, there was a band called Viva, for the first time, the country saw the kind of power girls hold when they come together. They can conquer the world. And today, I see that same spirit in you. You girls are a complete package, from singing and performing to your overall presence. I know you’re going to absolutely kill it, and I’m really looking forward to seeing W.i.S.H. go global. You all are amazing”.

Speaking about the experience, W.i.S.H. shared, “Standing on this stage feels completely unreal for us. We’ve grown up watching Indian Idol, and we’ve dreamed of performing here for the longest time. Performing ‘Desi Girl’ on the Indian Idol stage was an incredible moment for us. To receive such kind words and encouragement from Shreya ma’am and Badshah sir means the world, and it's unreal to receive so much love from the world. It motivates us to keep working harder, dream bigger, and represent India on a global stage”.

