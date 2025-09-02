Shrenu Parikh finds peace in Kerala's backwaters with Ayurvedic detox

Mumbai Sep 2 (IANS) Actress Shrenu Parikh recently gave her fans a glimpse into a serene escape, wrapping up her Kerala journey with a soulful backwaters retreat.

Sharing her experience, she wrote, “Last stop in Kerala had to be backwaters! Went to Niraamaya Kumarakom for a lovely retreat! Had the most wonderful time exploring the resort, detoxed ourselves with Ayurvedic treatments they offered, feeding the geese was therapeutic, planted a tree under our names… went to see the lily pond at Malarikkal, had a delicious sadya lunch and the best shirodhara experience and a lovely meditation class too!”

The actress, known for her vibrant screen presence, embraced the calm and healing powers of Kerala's very famous Ayurveda. She underwent a series of detoxifying therapies, highlighting "shirodhara" as one of the best experiences of her stay.

Surrounded by lush greenery and tranquil waters, Shrenu said that the treatments left her feeling lighter, happier and deeply rejuvenated. Apart from the therapies, her retreat was also filled with mindful activities. From feeding geese to planting a tree under her name and enjoying a traditional Kerala Sadya lunch, it made the entire experience extremely enriching.

Parikh described the trip as a perfect mix of relaxation and cultural exploration. She also added that the Kerala retreat and Ayurvedic treatment served as a detox for her body and mind that she needed desperately to unwind herself.

Shrenu Parikh has been a household name in Indian television for over a decade. She rose to fame with her much-loved portrayal of Aastha in the popular television fiction show, “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir”. She has also been a part of many other hit shows like “Dil Boley Oberoi”, “Ek Bhram…Sarvagun Sampanna” and “Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki”.

On the personal front, Shrenu tied the knot with actor Akshay Mhatre, and the couple have been winning hearts with their beautiful chemistry and candid moments they share on social media.

