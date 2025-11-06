Shraddha Kapoor questions her obsession with carrot as winter season seeps in

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Stree 2’, is a big time foodie. Her latest obsession is the flavour of the season, carrots.

The actress took to her Instagram on Thursday, and shared a video featuring 3 pictures of herself enjoying the carrots in different forms.

The first picture shows the actress dolled up as she sat in her make-up chair with her team behind her amidst the shooting chaos. She can be seen enjoying a bowl of “gajar ka halwa”. The second picture shows her enjoying a glass full of carrot juice, as she smiles for the camera. The third picture shows her with a plate of carrot sandwich.

She wrote on the video, “Dil bole gajar, dimaag bole aur bhi gajar. Kya ye normal hai ya obsession”.

Earlier, the actress had dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen indulging in some chakli and chiwda. The actress was seen dressed in comfortwear with floral patterns in the pictures, which also featured her furry friends, Shyloh and Small. One of the pictures also had a bound script out of the focus in the background.

She wrote in the caption, “Chak-li De India”.

Prior to this, the actress, who keeps on making headlines for her rumored relationship with Rahul Mody, dropped a set of sun-kissed photos of herself spending the weekend relaxing on her couch, Shraddha asked an adorable question in the caption. The 'Stree' actress wrote on Instagram, "Kuch zyaada lucky nahi ho gaya photo kheenchne vaala ??? (Didn't the person taking the photo get a little too lucky???)", along with a laughing emoji.

This was not the first time Rahul was caught capturing Shraddha. The speculations of Shraddha and Rahul dating one another began circulating back in early 2024 after the two were spotted leaving a dinner date in Mumbai. Ever since then, the alleged couple has been captured together on several occasions. From the lavish pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, to film screenings, to taking flight together.

Back in June, Shraddha made her relationship with her writer beau Instagram official with a picture. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' actress shared a picture of the two posing for a selfie. Both Shraddha and Rahul were dressed in white in the still in which the diva lovingly held Rahul's arm.

