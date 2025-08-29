August 29, 2025 10:32 PM हिंदी

Shraddha Arya thanks her "tiny tribe" for choosing her as their mother

Television actress Shraddha Arya is currently as busy as a bee with her twin babies. The actress, who is known to be one of the most popular faces on Indian television, is also a doting mother to her babies.

Mumbai Aug 29 (IANS) The actress has been a part of many shows, but it looks like her favorite role is a real-life one—that of being a mother to her twins. The actress recently shared a post on her social media account wherein she was seen lying down with her little twins sleeping beside her.

Going by the looks of the picture, it seems Shraddha had just put both her kids to sleep. Hiding their faces, Shraddha captioned it as, “Nothing gave me a bigger purpose in life than motherhood... Finally... I have the job that satiates me in every way! Thanks, my tiny tribe, for choosing me.”

Her message moved many fans and reflected on how deeply she values being a mother. The actress embraced motherhood in 2024 and stepped into a new chapter of life. Shraddha and her husband, Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal, named their girls, Shaurya and Siya, on November 29, 2024. The parents have consciously made it a point to keep their babies away from the media glare and often get upset if anybody tries to click pictures with the kids without their consent.

Talking about Shraddha’s professional front, the actress has been part of many shows such as "Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai", "Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki," "Tumhari Paakhi," "Dream Girl," and "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki." But her big breakthrough came with the show "Kundali Bhagya," wherein she played the role of Preeta Luthra. She was loved for her character portrayal.

Just a few days ago, Shraddha and her husband celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her family, and it was even more special because it was their first Ganpati celebration with their babies. Arya posted a series of family pictures on her social media account where the couple could be seen sitting next to Bappa holding their babies. Shraddha captioned it as, “A mother’s heart is full…. May Bappa’s blessings guide their every step. Bappa Morya!”

--IANS

rd/

