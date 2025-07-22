Shraddha after watching ‘pure magic’ in ‘Saiyaara’: Will watch this moment five times

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who watched the latest release “Saiyaara”, is truly smitten by the film, which she described as “pure cinema, drama and magic.”

Shraddha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself watching the film in the theatre. The actress could be seen clapping and cheering for the film and its director Mohit Suri.

The actress, who starred in Suri’s 2013 musical romantic drama blockbuster Aashiqui 2 then shared a picture from a scene of the film and wrote: “Pure cinema…Pure drama…Pure magic. Uff..”

She added: “Bohot time baad itna emotions feels kiya hai. Iss moment ke liye 5 baar dekhoongi. (I've felt so many emotions after such a long time. I'm going to watch this moment five times.)”

The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The story talks about love, loss, and memory through the evolving relationship.

The soundtrack of Saiyaara features contributions from composers such as Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, Sachet–Parampara, Vishal Mishra, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami. Artists such as Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their vocal prowess.

On the professional front, reports claim that Shraddha will be joining hands with ‘Tumbbad’ maker Rahi Anil Barve for her next. Going by the reports, she has signed a multi-film contract with producer Ektaa Kapoor, who will also back the untitled drama.

In addition to this, details regarding Shraddha's other untitled drama with Ektaa were also doing rounds on social media. This yet-to-be-titled movie is expected to mark the reunion of the beloved ‘Aashiqui 2’ pair of Shraddha and Aditya Roy Kapoor. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Furthermore, it is being reported that Shraddha is in talks for the forthcoming installment of the popular 'Dhoom' franchise. The reports also suggest that she will be seen sharing the screen with her 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' co-star Ranbir Kapoor in her next. Again, no official announcement has been made till now.

She was last seen on screen in the 2024 film “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank,” a comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik. It is the fourth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and serves as the sequel to the movie Stree, which released in 2018.

The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

The film followed a group of friends who must defeat Sarkata, a headless malevolent entity abducting the women of Chanderi.

--IANS

dc/