Shooting of explosive action sequence for Gopichand's historical film underway

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (IANS) The unit of director Sankalp Reddy's upcoming historical action entertainer, featuring Telugu star Gopichand in the lead, is now in the process of shooting an explosive action sequence for the film.

Sources close to the unit say that the sequence that is currently being shot is being referred to as the interval action sequence and that it will be a major highlight of the film.

The film, which has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs and which is currently being referred to as #Gopichand33, is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, with Pavan Kumar presenting it.

Sources say that the film is being mounted on a massive scale with a lavish budget.

It may be recalled that the unit has already wrapped up four schedules and 55 days of shooting.

The high-octane interval action sequence that is being shot now is being supervised by stunt choreographer Venkat Master. The massive sequence, sources claim, will have audiences on the edge of their seats.

Earlier, on Gopichand's birthday, the makers unveiled a stunning special poster and glimpse that sent waves of excitement. Gopichand appeared in a ferocious warrior avatar, sporting long hair and a thick beard, hinting at the intensity of his character.

Director Sankalp Reddy, known for his unique storytelling and technical brilliance, will look to bring to life a pivotal yet often overlooked chapter of Indian history in this film. Sources say he is looking to deliver a visually stunning and emotionally resonant narrative.

Gopichand plays a never-before-seen role in this film, which boasts of a talented set of technicians.

Cinematography for the film is by Soundar Rajan while the film is to have music by Anudeep Dev. The film has three stunt choreographers and two dance choreographers. The stunt masters for the film are Venkat, Pruthvi, Real Satish while the dances have been choreographed by Shankar and Vijay Polanki.

