‘Shocked’ Nikki Tamboli diagnosed with dengue post Dubai travel

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Former “Bigg Boss 14” contestant and actress Nikki Tamboli has been diagnosed with dengue and said that she is shocked at contracting the illness.

The actress, who recently returned from a trip to Dubai, expressed: “I honestly don’t even know how this happened. When I was in Dubai, I never realised any mosquito bit me. As far as I know, a mosquito never bit me, so it’s very shocking to know how dengue happened to me.”

“I’m already in shock—despite taking care of myself, I still don’t understand how this happened,” Nikki added.

The actress, who was a part of Celebrity MasterChef India and was the first Runner-Up of the culinary game show, has been battling the illness for nearly a week, describing her condition as physically draining.

"I’ve been unwell for the last six days. My face is so swollen, I can’t even tell you," she shared.

"I’m sleeping almost 24/7, taking medicine, and trying to stay hydrated."

In other news, on August 22, Nikki clarified her stance on veteran actor Usha Nadkarni's remarks calling her an "egoistic" personality.

While making it clear that she holds immense respect for the veteran star, Nikki said, “I have huge respect for Usha ji. Just because you are senior and I am junior, and I don’t flatter you or say yes to everything, doesn’t mean you can say anything about me.”

“Please don’t judge me as egoistic, I know my personality and so do my fans. Apart from the respect I have for you, no one else has the right to judge me.”

For the uninitiated, Usha Nadkarni in an interview talked about Nikki and stated that she never initiated any conversation with her and always came across to be reserved and snooty. Usha and Nikki shot together for Celebrity Master Chef this year.

Nikki had said, “It’s not easy to come out as the first runner-up in such a tough show. But I did it by being myself. It’s not in my nature to flatter people for acceptance. My fans love me for the person I truly am, and that emotional bond with them is my real strength,” Nikki added.

