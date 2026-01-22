Shilpa Shirodkar pens birthday note for ‘chintukli’ Namrata

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) As Namrata Shirodkar turned 54 on Thursday, her sister Shilpa Shirodkar penned a birthday note for her “chintukli” and said that her life is much brighter having her sibling by her side.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a string of then and now images featuring her with her sister Namrata.

Sharing her love for her ‘chintukli’, Shilpa described Namrata as her constant source of happiness and strength.

Shilpa wrote in the caption: “Happiest Birthday to my gorgeous sister, my chintukli @namratashirodkar ! Life is so much brighter with you by my side. Here’s to more laughs, more memories, and more endless chats. Love you endlessly!”

Talking about Shilpa, she was recently seen in the supernatural thriller Jatadhara. The film, which is directed by Venkat Kalyan, also stars Sudheer Babu, Divya Khossla and Sonakshi Sinha.

Set in a world where black magic holds real power, “Jatadhara” delves into the dark side of the supernatural, where mystical forces become dangerous weapons. The story follows Sonakshi as a pishachini who has been guarding a hidden gold treasure for centuries.

Shilpa made her acting debut in 1989 Ramesh Sippy’s Bhrashtachar, where she shared screen space with Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha.In 1990, she starred opposite Anil Kapoor in Kishen Kanhaiya. She then delivered a string of successful films, including Trinetra, Hum in 1991, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Pehchaan, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam, and Mrityudand.

After her marriage, Shilpa decided to step away from films, with her last appearance being in Gaja Gamini in 2000. In 2013, she returned to acting, this time on television, with Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, a drama centered on the lives of domestic helpers.She then appeared in Silsila Pyar Ka and Savitri Devi College & Hospital.

Meanwhile, Namrata has worked in films such as Kachche Dhaage, Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, LOC Kargil and the British film Bride and Prejudice.

--IANS

dc/