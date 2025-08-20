Shilpa Shetty welcomes husband Raj Kundra to the movies ahead of 'Mehar' release

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty welcomed husband Raj Kundra to the movies ahead of the release of his forthcoming Punjabi movie "Mehar".

Sharing a glimpse of the drama, Shilpa wrote on her IG: "Wohooo!! Punjabi films have got a new HERO in town, but he’s been MY HERO for many years. Welcome to the movies @onlyrajkundra."

Wishing the entire team of 'Mehar' best of luck, the 'Sukhee' actress added: "Wishing you and the entire team of #Mehar great success, director @therakeshmehta.de Paji, producer @divzbhatnagar @geetabasra, Lovvveeee the songs and now the trailer. Can’t wait to watch the movie.Picture abhi baaki hai, doston. Releasing 5th Sept in theatres (worldwide)."

Reacting to the post, Kundra commented, "Thank you soo much my Jaan my queen my everything @theshilpashetty."

Director and choreographer, Farah Khan added, "All the very best to the team n to the both of you."

Kundra will be seen essaying the role of a Sikh, Karamjeet Singh, in his debut movie.

Using social media, the businessman revealed how wearing a turban for the movie became a deeply meaningful experience for him.

Taking to his Instagram, Kundra dropped a video of him wearing a turban and wrote: “Wearing a turban for the first time in my debut film Mehar was not just a part of my role it was a moment that touched my soul. The weight of that dastaar came with a deep sense of responsibility and pride. Since that day, I’ve made a conscious choice to always keep my hair covered and embrace the beautiful principles of Sikhi not just in appearance, but as a way of life. It has grounded me, guided me, and connected me to a community I deeply respect and now feel a part of. I carry this honour with humility and love in my heart for Punjab and its people.”

Directed by Rakesh Mehta, the movie also stars Geeta Basra as the lead, along with Baninder Bunny, Savita Bhatti, Rupinder Rupi, Deep Mandeep, Ashish Duggal, Hobby Dhaliwal, Tarsem Paul, and Kulvir Sony in prominent roles.

"Mehar" is set for a theatrical release on September 5.

--IANS

pm/