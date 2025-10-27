Shilpa Shetty throws a Monday motivation challenge focused on balance

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty started the week on an inspiring note by sharing a new fitness challenge centered on balance.

Promoting strength, focus, and stability, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress encouraged her followers to test how long they can stay steady. On Monday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a video showcasing her impressive balance and flexibility. The fitness enthusiast effortlessly demonstrated a yoga pose, inspiring her followers to focus on strength, stability, and mindfulness as part of her Monday Motivation challenge.

In the caption, Shetty emphasized the importance of balance as a key aspect of fitness and mindfulness. She explained that practicing balance yoga helps strengthen the feet, ankles, calves, knees, and thighs by engaging stabilizing muscles. It also improves concentration and enhances one’s sense of balance through focused awareness.

Sharing her video, the Hungama 2 actress wrote, “Balance is a muscle, train it. Benefits Strengthens the feet, ankles, calves, knees, and thighs by engaging stabilising muscles during balance and increasing mobility. Improves concentration and sense of balance through focused awareness while holding the posture. Stimulates the Muladhara (root) chakra, grounding and stabilising the mind. Challenge thrown to you, how long can you stay steady? #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #yogasehihoga.”

The 50-year-old actress often doles out motivation through her gym and yoga videos. The fitness icon regularly shares posts demonstrating various yoga poses, highlighting their benefits and encouraging her followers to adopt a healthier, more mindful lifestyle.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in the upcoming Kannada action entertainer “KD: The Devil,” where she essays the role of Satyavati. Directed by Prem, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi. Backed by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, "KD: The Devil" was scheduled to release in theatres on 4 September 2025 but was postponed.

--IANS

ps/