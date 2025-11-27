Shilpa Shetty is filled with gratitude as she brings home Sai Baba’s sacred Kafni and Paduka Sai

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is filled with gratitude as she brings home Sai Baba’s sacred Kafni and Paduka, marking a deeply spiritual moment for her family.

The ‘Hungama 2’ actress expressed heartfelt thanks as she welcomed the revered symbols into her home, calling it a blessing and a moment of divine grace. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa posted a video where she, along with her husband, Raj Kundra, and other family members, could be seen worshipping Sai Baba’s sacred belongings. She also added Lata Mangeshkar’s chorus ‘Shirdi Majhe Pandharpur’ as a background score for the music.

Alongside the video, Shilpa wrote in the caption, “Filled with gratitude and love as I bring home your sacred Kafni and Paduka, Sai. May your divine presence fill my home and heart, guiding me with Shraddha and Saburi. Om Sai Ram #gratitude #love #blessings #miracles.”

For the unversed, the “Kafni” is the long, robe-like attire worn by Shirdi Sai Baba, while the “Paduka” represents his sacred sandals or footprints. Devotees regard these items as deeply blessed, and many welcome them into their homes as a gesture of profound respect and devotion to Baba. It is being said that welcoming these sacred items into one’s home is seen as a deeply auspicious and celebratory moment for devotees.

Hosting the Kafni and Paduka is a heartfelt expression of devotion, believed to invite Baba’s blessings and grace. Passed down through generations, these revered items hold immense spiritual significance and are cherished for their powerful presence.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty made her comeback to films with the 2021 release “Hungama 2,” which marked her return after 14 years. She was also recently seen as a judge on the reality show “Super Dancer Chapter 5.” She will next be seen in the upcoming Kannada action entertainer “KD: The Devil,” where she essays the role of Satyavati. Directed by Prem, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi.

