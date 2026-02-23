Shilpa Shetty gives an insight into her full-body compound exercise

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty keeps on motivating fitness junkies with her social media posts, comprising some inspiring videos of her intense workout sessions.

Most recently, Shilpa was seen strengthening her entire body, including her core, legs, back, shoulders, and arms, by performing a full-body compound exercise.

Along with engaging all the major muscles of the body, this exercise also helps stabilize the muscles, something that proves crucial for balance and joint control.

This full-body compound exercise also plays a major role in building overall endurance, strength, coordination, and power.

Shilpa uploaded a clip of herself performing the exercise with dumbbells, along with the caption, "Full body fired up, no muscle left behind (sic)."

The 'Dhadkan' actress further mentioned the benefits of performing this exercise consistently in the long run in the caption, saying, "

Benefits:

- This is a full-body compound exercise that engages the core, legs, back, shoulders, arms, and stabilizing muscles that are essential for balance and joint control.

- It is a high-intensity movement because all major muscle groups work in synchronization, combined with an explosive propulsion component.

- Ideal for short, time-efficient workouts and can be performed either for repetitions or timed intervals.

- Builds overall endurance, strength, coordination and power with regular practice. (sic)

Shilpa loves to treat the netizens with such inspiring videos of pushing her limits when it comes to fitness.

Recently, the 'Sukhee' actress was seen doing the Supine contralateral stability drill, which helps improve one's core stability, along with improving neuromuscular coordination.

Pointing out that "Strength without control is incomplete", Shilpa mentioned in the caption, "This supine contralateral stability drill challenges core stability, inner thigh engagement and neuromuscular coordination while maintaining pelvic control. A small block. A big demand on control."

--IANS

pm/