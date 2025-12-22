Shilpa Shetty calls ‘Dhurandhar’ one of the most patriotic films she’s seen in years

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty has praised the recently released film “Dhurandhar,” calling it one of the most patriotic films she has seen in a long time.

The ‘Hungama 2’ actress, on Monday, took to Instagram to praise the entire cast and crew of the film. Shilpa singled out Ranveer Singh for his perfectly nuanced performance, Akshaye Khanna for his commanding presence, and R. Madhavan for delivering a role no one else could have played. She also appreciated Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, and Rakesh Bedi for their fantastic performances.

Highlighting the film’s music, the actress gave a special mention to Shashwat for the background score and soundtrack, calling it her current favourite playlist. Shetty also applauded producer Aditya Dhar, describing him as a visionary for creating a film that left a lasting impact on her. The ‘Dhadkan’ actress posted a video of her where she is seen dancing on Akshaye Khanna’s entry song “FA9LA” from the movie.

For the caption, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Fan toh mila nahi lekin mai fan ho gayi hu, toh yeh trend karna banta tha @ranveersingh aapka time aa gaya… underplayed, yet fit the character to a T. #AkshayeKhanna, OMG… aura maxxx. @actormaddy, no one could have played it better than you. @rampal72, a revelation. @duttsanjay, rockstar as always. @gauravgera, @manavgohil & @therakeshbedi were fantastically cast and that credit goes to @castingchhabra for putting it all together.

“Special mention to @shashwatology for the bg score and music, it’s my favourite playlist right now And @adityadharfilms, you truly are a visionary. You’ve made one of the most patriotic films I’ve seen in a long time. Take a bow to the entire team of Dhurandhar.”

Many Bollywood celebrities have lauded the film on social media.

“Dhurandhar,” directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik. The action thriller was released in theatres on December 5.

--IANS

ps/