Shilpa Shetty admits she is a 'forever Batatavada girl'

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Despite being the epitome of fitness even at the age of 50, actress Shilpa Shetty is a true foodie at heart, and she has always been vocal about it.

The 'Dhadkan' actress took to her Instagram and posted a couple of goofy photos gorging on the beloved Maharashtrian legacy, Vada Pav.

Sitting in her car, looking beautiful in a bandhani saree, Shilpa posed with not one but two Vada Pavs. The photos showed the 'Shukee' actress relishing one of the most popular street foods in the Maximum city.

She mentioned in the caption, "Forever #Batatavada girl (laughing and hug emoji) Ps: Couldn’t help the song (Tough out emojis) (sic)."

Reacting to the post, one of the Insta users commented, "My favourites while in mumbai . So tempting".

Another netizen wrote, "Wow very tasty famous wada pav".

The third comment read, "This tempts me to have one batata vada right now".

On September 30th, Shilpa and her businessman husband, Raj Kundra, performed Kanya Poojan at their Mumbai home on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami.

Shilpa shared a clip on her official Instagram handle in which the husband and wife were seen doing Kanya poojan of their daughter, Samisha. The couple washed the feet of their little one, put a tilak on her forehead, and later took her blessings.

After their daughter, Shilpa, and Raj performed poojan of other Kanyas who visited their home, serving them the chole, puri, and halwa prasad.

Shilpa's actress sister, Shamita, and mother Sunanda were also seen serving the prasad to the little Kanjakas.

Posting the video of the celebration on social media, Shilpa penned, "On this sacred day of Maha Ashtami, we perform Kanya Poojan like every year with devotion, seeking the blessings of Maa Mahagauri. (Flower emoji) May Maa shower us all with happiness, peace and prosperity. Jai Mata Di(folded hands emoji) (sic)."

--IANS

pm/