Shikhar Pahariya’s ‘few chapters worth remembering’ includes dancing with girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actor Shikhar Pahariya recently gave a glimpse into some of the “few chapters worth remembering” from his life, sharing a series of moments that included dancing with his girlfriend, actress Janhvi Kapoor, and striking a pose with her actress-sister Khushi Kapoor.

Shikhar shared a photo-dump on Instagram, offering a glimpse into his recent moments. The first two pictures featured him at a shooting range, while the third showed him with his actress girlfriend Janhvi.

The two appeared to be dancing, with Shikhar striking a pose with his arms stretched out, reminiscent of Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose.

Another picture showed Shikhar posing with Janhvi’s sister Khushi. He also shared glimpses from his holidays, along with a few adorable moments with his furry friends.

He wrote as the caption: “A few chapters worth remembering.”

Janhvi and Shikhar are reportedly in a relationship and have been together for several years. The duo has neither denied nor officially confirmed their romance.

However, their public appearances and subtle gestures have often sparked speculation about their bond. Shikhar also joined Janhvi at the Cannes Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet for the premiere of her film ‘Homebound.’

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in “Peddi,” directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film also featured Ram Charan, Jagapathi Babu, Shivarajkumar, Boman Irani, and Divyenndu in key roles. The action drama was released on June 4. She is also reportedly in discussions for an untitled film with director Umesh Bist.

Janhvi will next be seen in Lag Ja Gale, an upcoming action-romance film starring Tiger Shroff, and Lakshya. Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on May 14, 2027.

She will also reportedly be seen in Raaka, directed by Atlee and headlined by Allu Arjun.

--IANS

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