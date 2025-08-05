August 05, 2025 8:36 AM हिंदी

Shibu Soren’s last rites today in Nemra Village; Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to attend

Shibu Soren’s last rites today in Nemra Village; Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to attend

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The last rites of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren will be performed on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in his native village, Nemra, near Barka Nala in Bokaro district.

The 81-year-old tribal leader and veteran politician breathed his last on Monday morning at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi after a prolonged illness related to kidney complications.

Top national leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, will attend the funeral ceremony in Nemra.

A large number of supporters, political workers, and tribal community members are also expected to gather to bid farewell to the "Dishom Guru", a title commonly used to refer to Soren, acknowledging his leadership among the tribal communities.

Shibu Soren's younger son, Basant Soren, will perform the last rites and light the funeral pyre.

Soren had been undergoing treatment for over a month under the supervision of Dr. A.K. Bhalla, Chairman of Nephrology, along with a multidisciplinary team from the hospital’s neurology and ICU departments. The hospital officially declared him dead at 8:56 a.m on August 4.

In a mark of respect, the Jharkhand government has announced a three-day state mourning from August 4 to August 6. During this period, all government programs stand cancelled. National flags will fly at half-mast across state buildings, and no official entertainment events will be held.

Political leaders across party lines have expressed grief at the demise of the iconic tribal leader who played a crucial role in the creation of Jharkhand as a separate state.

President Droupadi Murmu paid her last respects at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and met Soren’s family, including his son and current Chief Minister Hemant Soren, offering heartfelt condolences.

Soren’s death marks the end of an era in Jharkhand politics. As a three-time Chief Minister and a long-serving MP, his contributions to tribal welfare and statehood politics remain etched in India’s political history.

--IANS

rs/

LATEST NEWS

Two killed, six injured in US Los Angeles mass shooting

Two killed, six injured in US Los Angeles mass shooting

Shibu Soren’s last rites today in Nemra Village; Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to attend

Shibu Soren’s last rites today in Nemra Village; Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to attend

PM Modi to address NDA parliamentary party meeting today

PM Modi to address NDA parliamentary party meeting today

Argentine delight at Pan American Cups 2025, win gold medals in both men's and women's sections to clinch spots in the FIH World Cups for 2026. Photo credit: FIH

Hockey: Argentine delight at Pan American Cups 2025

How US encouraged India to buy Russian oil to stabilise global energy markets

How US encouraged India to buy Russian oil to stabilise global energy markets

West Delhi Lions pull off stunning chase to beat East Delhi Riders and continue the season of run-fest in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 Championship at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Photo credit: DDCA

DPL 2025: West Delhi Lions pull off stunning chase to continue season of run-fest

‘Unavoidable reasons’: Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's joint Bihar rally postponed

‘Unavoidable reasons’: Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's joint Bihar rally postponed

Diksha Dagar finishes 46th as Japan’s Yamashita wins Women’s Open at Porthcawl (Wales). Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Diksha finishes 46th as Japan’s Yamashita wins Women’s Open

Targeting us over Russian oil purchase unjustified and unreasonable: India responds to Trump

Targeting us over Russian oil purchase unjustified and unreasonable: India responds to Trump

Hrithik Roshan's mom learns the hook step of ‘Aavan Jaavan’ track from ‘War 2’

Hrithik Roshan's mom learns the hook step of ‘Aavan Jaavan’ track from ‘War 2’