Shibani Akhtar twins with hubby Farhan Akhtar as they celebrate the most beautiful time of the year

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Shibani Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar embraced the Christmas spirit in style as they celebrated the most beautiful time of the year.

The couple twinned in coordinated outfits as they shared glimpses of their joyful holiday celebrations. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shibani posted a couple of her sweet photos with Farhan and captioned them as, “The most beautiful time of the year with the most beautiful one xx Merry Merry from mine to yours @faroutakhtar.”

In the candid clicks, the couple is seen dressed in matching red checked t-shirts and posing together. The photo shows them flaunting their radiant smiles while making goofy faces for the camera. Reacting to the post, Farhan’s close friend and actor Hrithik Roshan commented, “Haha love it.”

The couple often shares endearing posts for each other on social media, giving a glimpse into their loving and playful relationship. In August, Farhan Akhtar celebrated Shibani Akhtar's birthday with a heartfelt post. Expressing his love, the actor-producer-director shared a series of pictures of his wife and himself with the caption, “Happy birthday @shibaniakhtar. Thank you for everything you are, a bright light, a cool breeze, a cozy sunday, a needle pointing north, a warm hug and a lot more. Here's wishing you a year filled with everything your heart desires. Love you loads.”

For the unversed, Farhan and Shibani were married in February 2022 at the Khandala farmhouse of Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, in an intimate ceremony attended by around 100 guests. The wedding saw close family members of the couple along with notable industry personalities including Ashutosh Gowariker, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Shankar Mahadevan, Amrita Arora, Rhea Chakraborty.

Farhan and Shibani first crossed paths on the sets of the 2015 reality show “I Can Do It,” which the actor hosted and Shibani participated in. They began dating soon after and made their first public appearance as a couple at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception.

