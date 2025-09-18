September 18, 2025 10:44 PM हिंदी

Sheopur residents rejoice as PM Awas Yojana transforms lives

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh), Sep 18 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) continues to bring hope and happiness to countless families across India, and its impact is clearly visible in the lives of beneficiaries in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Many families, who were once unable to afford homes of their own, now live in permanent houses, thanks to the financial support provided under this central government scheme.

For residents like Kalli Adivasi, the PMAY has been nothing short of life changing.

“We are very happy that we got our own house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” she shared with a smile.

“It has been almost 10 years since we received this house. Earlier, we didn’t have a home of our own, but now we do – and all this has been possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Kalli says that having a permanent home has brought a sense of dignity and security to her family that they had never experienced before.

Another beneficiary, Babu Lal, received his house just a year ago.

Recalling the conditions he lived in earlier, he said: “We used to live in a kutcha house. But now, we have a strong, permanent home of our own. We are extremely happy.”

He added that life has changed dramatically since moving into the new home. “We are thankful to the Prime Minister for this initiative. So many people are now able to own a home because of this scheme. It is a great step by the government.”

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has proven to be a beacon of hope for the economically weaker sections, giving them a chance to live with pride, comfort, and stability. As stories from Sheopur show, it’s not just about housing -- it’s about restoring dignity and creating opportunity.

Other residents echoed similar sentiments, highlighting improvements in their children's education, health, and overall lifestyle. With access to basic facilities and a safe living environment, beneficiaries believe this scheme has empowered them to dream bigger and live better. The PMAY, for many, is more than a scheme—it's a new beginning.

--IANS

brt/pgh

