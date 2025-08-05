August 05, 2025 10:40 PM हिंदी

Shelter for all: Mor Awaas brings relief to several families in monsoon

Banki Mongra, Chhattisgarh, Aug 5 (IANS) Banki Mongra Municipal Council has taken a significant step towards fulfilling the dream of housing for all by distributing "Mor Awaas" certificates to eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

This initiative aims to ensure that economically weaker sections of society receive access to safe, secure, and permanent housing.

As per the latest data, a total of 53 beneficiaries have been selected under the "Mor Awaas" scheme in Banki Mongra. Out of these, 26 have already been issued their official housing certificates. This development is a source of great joy and relief for many families. The families are happier because they are getting their houses while the monsoon season is underway and the region is reeling under massive rains.

With the assurance of a pucca (permanent) roof over their heads, families will no longer have to worry about leaking roofs or unsafe living conditions during heavy rains.

Speaking on the occasion, Soni Kumari Jha, Chairperson of the Banki Mongra Municipal Council, highlighted the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the mission of providing dignified housing to every citizen.

She emphasised that the scheme is not only about constructing houses, but also about empowering communities and ensuring a better quality of life for all sections of society.

“Under the ‘Mor Awaas – Mor Adhikaar’ campaign, we are not just building homes but also laying the foundation for stronger and more empowered communities,” she said.

This transformational initiative is playing a pivotal role in shaping an inclusive and prosperous future for rural and urban India alike.

The ongoing implementation of PMAY through the "Mor Awaas" model continues to bring hope to the underprivileged and reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive development and social justice.

