Shekhar Kapur wishes daughter Kaveri on b’day: My greatest wealth is you

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has penned a heartfelt note for his multifaceted daughter Kaveri, whom he tagged as his “greatest wealth” and explained that his true "wealth" is not by material possessions, but by the sum of his life experiences.

Taking to Instagram, Shekhar shared a throwback picture of himself and Kaveri, from her toddler days.

In the caption section, Shekhar wrote a letter to his “daughter on her Birthday (sic).”

He wrote: “My wealth lies in the faliures of my life just as my succeses. My wealth lies in people I have known and lost. My wealth lies in the pain and the heartache of living. As much as in life’s joys (sic).”

“My wealth also lies in the memories of those moments of love that were given to me. And given by me. But my wealth also lies in letting those joyous moments and people go.”

He said that his wealth also “lies in all those dreams, fulfilled and unfulfilled.”

“In all those longings that aroused my passions.”

The filmmaker added: “My wealth lies in all the passions I have ever felt and expressed. And those not expressed. My wealth lies in every moment of joy, but also the guilt that I carry for actions done or even imagined. That burden too is my wealth. My wealth lies in every breath that I have ever breathed. Each imbued with doubts and questions as much as hopes and dreams. And fears.”

“But my wealth also lies in the adventures that I gave into, both knowingly and unknowingly .. and in not giving into those fears.”

He then wrote: “But my greatest wealth is you. Nothing in the whole universe compares to you. You were the string to my kite that was buffeting in the storm. You gave me context ..

All this wealth , all these dreams .. all these adventures .. I bequeath to you. For you to squander to the winds.. just as I did .. Love you .. Daddy.”

Shekhar’s next is a new AI-generated sci-fi series “Warlord.” He also shared a short teaser of Warlord on his Instagram. It featured striking visuals like a giant jellyfish-shaped spaceship floating over an alien planet, a glowing woman transforming into pure energy, and a shadowy figure observing the scene.

