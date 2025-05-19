May 19, 2025 5:23 PM हिंदी

Shekhar Kapur unveils first look of ‘Echoes of Valour’ at Cannes

Shekhar Kapur unveils first look of ‘Echoes of Valour’ at Cannes

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) The first look of filmmaker Indira Dhar’s upcoming film ‘Echoes of Valour’ was unveiled by acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur at the India Pavilion during the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Shekhar was joined by Gautam Bhanot, General Manager of NFDC, and Ajay Nagabhushan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India in the presence of Margaret Zambonini, the producer of the film, Sayan Ganguly, the music director and the producer of the film and Indira Dhar for the event.

The film stars Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi, and is a biopic set against the backdrop of an Indian Army family, and promises a powerful exploration of love, resilience, and sacrifice.

Speaking about the launch Indira said, “To have the first look of Echoes of Valour unveiled at Cannes — and by the legendary Shekhar Kapur, was a moment I will carry with me for a long time. This film is, at its core, a mother-to-mother promise. I gave my word to Shukla Bandopadhyay that I would tell her story with unwavering honesty and grit, and I am deeply grateful for the chance to honour that promise. It wasn’t easy, but we’ve done it, with all our heart. This film is a tribute to the parents of the soldiers of the Indian Army, to their courage, their resilience, and their quiet sacrifices”.

She further mentioned, “To share this journey on a global stage like Cannes, in the presence of our incredible collaborators, Margaret Zambonini, our producer; Sayan Ganguly, our music director and co-producer, is a privilege. I remain especially thankful to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, FICCI, and NFDC for their continued support in bringing Echoes of Valour to the world”.

The film is currently in the making by a passionate team committed to cinematic authenticity and emotional depth.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Anupam Kher announces release date for his film ‘Tanvi The Great’

Anupam Kher announces release date for his film ‘Tanvi The Great’

Gujarat Titans to wear lavender jersey to support the fight against cancer in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: GT to wear lavender jersey against LSG to support the fight against cancer

BJP blocked Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s family from inheriting property used to finance Jinnah: Think Tank CEO

BJP blocked Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s family from inheriting property used to finance Jinnah: Think Tank CEO

Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse into her life with her ‘new BFF’

Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse into her life with her ‘new BFF’

Shekhar Kapur unveils first look of ‘Echoes of Valour’ at Cannes

Shekhar Kapur unveils first look of ‘Echoes of Valour’ at Cannes

Urvashi Rautela opens up about missing her wheelchair-bound mother at Cannes 2025

Urvashi Rautela opens up about missing her wheelchair-bound mother at Cannes 2025

Actor Manchu Manoj turns emotional at Bhairavam trailer launch

Actor Manchu Manoj turns emotional at Bhairavam trailer launch

Virat always credits coach Rajkumar for his game. Why did Rohit omit Dinesh Lad in his Test retirement speech?. That's the question being asked in Mumbai Maidans in the last few days. IANS Photo

'Virat always credits Rajkumar for his game; why did Rohit omit Dinesh Lad in his Test retirement speech?'

Actress Priyanka Rewri set to debut in Kannada with 'Yarrige Beku Ee Loka'

Actress Priyanka Rewri set to debut in Kannada with 'Yarrige Beku Ee Loka'

Sensex, Nifty end lower over profit booking

Sensex, Nifty end lower over profit booking