Shekhar Kapur unveils first look of ‘Echoes of Valour’ at Cannes

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) The first look of filmmaker Indira Dhar’s upcoming film ‘Echoes of Valour’ was unveiled by acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur at the India Pavilion during the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Shekhar was joined by Gautam Bhanot, General Manager of NFDC, and Ajay Nagabhushan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India in the presence of Margaret Zambonini, the producer of the film, Sayan Ganguly, the music director and the producer of the film and Indira Dhar for the event.

The film stars Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi, and is a biopic set against the backdrop of an Indian Army family, and promises a powerful exploration of love, resilience, and sacrifice.

Speaking about the launch Indira said, “To have the first look of Echoes of Valour unveiled at Cannes — and by the legendary Shekhar Kapur, was a moment I will carry with me for a long time. This film is, at its core, a mother-to-mother promise. I gave my word to Shukla Bandopadhyay that I would tell her story with unwavering honesty and grit, and I am deeply grateful for the chance to honour that promise. It wasn’t easy, but we’ve done it, with all our heart. This film is a tribute to the parents of the soldiers of the Indian Army, to their courage, their resilience, and their quiet sacrifices”.

She further mentioned, “To share this journey on a global stage like Cannes, in the presence of our incredible collaborators, Margaret Zambonini, our producer; Sayan Ganguly, our music director and co-producer, is a privilege. I remain especially thankful to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, FICCI, and NFDC for their continued support in bringing Echoes of Valour to the world”.

The film is currently in the making by a passionate team committed to cinematic authenticity and emotional depth.

--IANS

