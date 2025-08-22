Shekhar Kapur reflects on the need to balance the masculine and feminine energy

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Director Shekhar Kapur reflected on the need to balance the masculine and feminine energy within all of us, citing an example of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The 'Mr India' maker shared a popular Hindu mythological tale when Lord Shiva went into meditation, leaving the Gods concerned.

"For without the Tandav dance of Shiva, the Universe would be still .. as still as Shiva in deep meditation .. the stars would neither form nor explode .. there would be no birth and no death .. just a vast stillness .. perhaps like before the Big Bang .. and slowly the universe would disappear into a vast nothingness."

The Gods then begged Parvati to seduce Shiva, to arouse his sexuality and creativity again. They knew that if disturbed in meditation, Shiva’s anger might be uncontained and could even reduce Parvati to ashes.

However, thankfully, that did not happen. Parvati aroused Shiva, and the two danced together.

"The masculine and feminine energies took shape again, and the Universe started to be at play again. Once again, the cycle of creation and destruction started. The universe became creative again."

Shekhar believes that this tale is a great metaphor for us, reminding us that each one of us is both Masculine and Feminine at the same time, "Shiva and Parvati are dancing within us," he said.

"With creativity and spirituality as our feminine side. And ego and the ‘warrior’ as our masculine side .. and both need to be in balance .. for love arises, life and death arise, creativity arises, wisdom arises, in the dance of the masculine and the feminine within us," the 'Masoom' maker added.

Pointing at the present situation of the world, full of conflicts, he claimed that many masculine energies are at play at the moment.

"as it does in the battlefield of world politics. It’s so obvious that right now there are too many masculine energies at play," Shekhar concluded.

--IANS

pm/