Shekhar Kapur pens heartfelt note for daughter Kaveri: You earthed me

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared an emotional loving note message for his daughter Kaveri Kapur and said that she gave him context and meaning to his life.

Shekhar took to Instagram, where he shared a throwback picture of Kaveri from her childhood days.

For the caption, he wrote: “Isn’t every ‘daughter’s day’ ? I was a kite being carried by the storm. You arrived and gave me context. You’re the string that attached me to life. You earthed me. You give meaning to my life (sic).”

The filmmaker added: “I may express that in ways that may seem a bit crazy .. but that’s me .. I am so proud of you. I am proud of how you battle through life in your own special way.. and honestly .. and I say this honestly (sic)...”

Shekhar credits his daughter Kaveri for bringing more wisdom to him.

“Than I could ever give you .. but I do worry about you ..I worry that you are an old, ancient soul in such a young mind. A young body. I see that conflict in you all the time (sic)...” he wrote.

Shekhar said that he sees the spirit constantly rising in her.

“A spirit so ancient that gets reflected in your poetry, your music, your words, your compassion, for everything that is living .... but also in your anxieties… and I keep hoping that phase... of the conflict between young mind and an ancient soul will get resolved soon (sic).”

Shekhar drew parallels between Kaveri and his own childhood.

“I cannot believe how different I was at your age .. I was just plain silly compared to you , as you are now ..I wish I had known you then .. but perhaps I did ? Love you @kaverikapur ps .. I love this pic of yours .. it’s girl power! (sic),” he concluded.

Shekhar married actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in 1999. They have a daughter named Kaveri. The couple divorced in 2007.

--IANS

dc/